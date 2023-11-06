OPINION - Rogue pedicabs are a menace – we must shut them down, says Susan Hall

Conservative London mayoral candidate Susan Hall, who has welcomed a new bill to license pedicabs in London (London Assembly webcast)

Pedicabs can be a wonderful way to explore our city, but when rogue operators take the reins, they become nothing but a problem for Londoners and tourists alike.

Over the past few years, my Conservative colleague Nickie Aiken has led a campaign to get this problem solved. She is right - it is time we dealt with them.

From flouting traffic laws to ripping off tourists, or blaring out loud music that disrupts the local neighbourhood late into the night, rogue pedicab operators have long been a nuisance the Mayor has ignored.

It is these drivers that are damaging the reputation of the industry and of London as a whole, and it simply cannot continue.

It’s hardly a secret that I am running to be your next Mayor of London. I’m doing it for one reason: because I believe we need a Mayor who will stand up for our city on common sense issues like this. Our current Mayor, Sadiq Khan, promised voters he would get to grips with this in 2016, and yet nearly eight years on, he has failed to deliver.

As Mayor, I will conduct a full review into the pedicab industry across London. I’ll start by rooting out dodgy practices in the industry and protect those offering a genuine, safe sightseeing experience for a reasonable price. We will coordinate with local councils to set up an effective system for reporting nuisance pedicabs, giving people more confidence in legitimate services.

But we also need new legal powers to enforce the changes Londoners want. That’s why I am having conversations with the Government, and calling on them to introduce a robust and effective licensing scheme for pedicabs, backed by legislation.

We simply cannot leave this industry as the Wild West any longer. Londoners and visitors to our city deserve so much better, and I am determined to make this happen.

* Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London