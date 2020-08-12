OPINION | Can we all please stop 'Norwailing'?

This column is an opinion from Max Fawcett, a freelance writer and the former editor of Alberta Oil magazine.

In 1976, in the face of soaring global oil prices and the flood of cash that was coming into the provincial treasury as a result, then-premier Peter Lougheed signed off on the creation of the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund.

Its goals were threefold: "To save for the future, to strengthen or diversify the economy, and to improve the quality of life of Albertans."

It didn't quite turn out that way, of course.

Indeed, the Government of Alberta stopped making regular contributions to the fund within a decade, when oil prices collapsed and its budget deficit exploded.

But while it didn't end up creating the kind of fiscal safeguard for future generations that Lougheed imagined at the time, it has produced a rich bounty of something else: Norwailing.

That's the practice of lamenting the sorry state of the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund (which currently sits at $16.3 billion) and comparing it to Norway's own oil-driven sovereign wealth fund, whose balance is measured in the trillions of dollars.

The latest example comes from Bloomberg, where Kevin Orland and Kait Bolongaro write about Alberta's squandered opportunity and compare it with Norway, which is withdrawing $37 billion from its fund this year to help shore up its finances.

"Despite striking oil about half a century earlier than Norway," they write, "Alberta has no similar piggy bank to crack."

There's no question that Alberta has done a poor job of living up to the vision that Lougheed set for the heritage fund.

As University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe notes in the Bloomberg piece, if the heritage fund had followed the rules that Norway used for its fund — namely, contributing all of its resource revenues and only withdrawing four per cent a year — Albertans would be sitting on a $575-billion nest egg.

But as University of Alberta professor and economist Andrew Leach noted on Twitter, "public policy is easily done in hindsight." And it's far easier to levy an imaginary tax on voters in the past than actually do it in the present.

That would be a prerequisite of any plan to save all of Alberta's resource revenues, since the province has depended on them for decades to balance its budget.

Norway had very high taxes before it discovered its oil reserves, including a 25 per cent sales tax on most goods and services, and it chose to keep them that way. In Alberta, of course, a five per cent sales tax would probably cause a significant portion of the population to rise up in the streets and revolt.

But there are other major differences between Alberta and Norway that renders any comparison of the two largely moot.

First, there's the very nature of the oil in question.

