OPINION - Emily Sheffield: Monday will be our last goodbye to the Queen, but our memories live on

(Natasha Pszenicki)

Our late Queen has been described quite rightly as Britain’s most powerful and effective diplomat. And this week, even in death, her incredible influence on the global stage is clear to see.

She is going to be a hard act to imitate. We are living in a time of high volatility and flux, not seen since the beginning of the last century. Our daily lives are ever more defined against a backdrop of once-in-a-lifetime events — Brexit, Covid, the energy shock and a war on Europe’s borders. There are also the megatrends we are contending with, like climate change, the effect of AI on our working societies, the shift of power to the East, and the increasing tide of refugees and migrants moving towards the West, hoping for a safer, more prosperous haven.

Her passing feels like another blow after years of change and uncertainty. No wonder so many people are here to pay their respects.

It has never been more important for the UK to stick to its values while also proving itself capable of being subtle and nuanced enough to balance on these shifting sands. And on Monday it’s important that we try to demonstrate all of this.

Sadly, there is no other individual who understood those nuances more than the Queen and many will need to take up her mantle now that she is gone — the Prime Minister, the King, the Prince of Wales and we, her subjects. She was able to soften diplomatic fallouts, and mend relationships when it was required. Perhaps most powerful of all was her ability to represent both the past and present and make them appear harmonious, even when they weren’t, a golden thread connecting one century to another, tying senior generations to the young.

The world will never see a funeral as majestic as this again. Nearly every world leader is coming here to London, bar the ones we have refused to invite (like Vladimir Putin), and others that are unlikely to attend, such as China’s President Xi. Millions will line the streets to pay their respects or watch mournfully from home and around the world, paying homage to a steadfastness and wisdom we all admired, even clung on to, as our future here looks ever more precarious. The pomp and ceremony will be immense. And it will also be a huge demonstration of the peace and unity that does mostly unite nations on this planet.

As I write this the Foreign Office is battling to manage all the dignitaries and politicians, in a city full to bursting, ensuring that they can take their seat in the hallowed walls of Westminster Abbey. We will show off our history as a democratic nation, reminding everyone that our modern Parliament is one of the oldest “continuous representative assemblies” in the world. (It might also mean upsetting important allies, miffed to be shoved on a minibus, while President Biden gets his cavalcade.)

Behind the scenes, the Prime Minister and the King will be building new relationships with our neighbours, allies and, yes, also our foes. Because new alliances must be forged to reflect the huge challenges we face, even with those we know persecute their own people. The Prime Minister is privately meeting leaders on Monday in Number 10. The Queen would have approved. Even in death, still working magic for her country here and abroad.

But what of us? Her loving, loyal subjects? What will Monday mean for us? And what about the after? The bond between a sovereign and her subjects is a complex thing. Once the spectacle is over, we will return to our lives and only over time will her absence truly be felt. I keep expecting, hoping, that Paddington Bear will appear on Monday, sitting outside Westminster, eating a marmalade sandwich, chatting amiably to his Queen.

But we will never see them come together over a Buckingham Palace tea table again. Or watch her jump from a plane with Commander Bond. As good as King Charles will be, those treasured moments we so delighted in are now gone forever.

We will continue to miss her in the still moments when we would have expected to see her reassuring face on the news as she made another charitable walkabout. Or when she isn’t there, in a period of high uncertainty and global stress, as she was during the lockdowns, promising we would all see each other again in those wonderful soothing tones. Monday is the last goodbye. But our memories live on.

---

Truce between William and Harry can last if Meghan wants

The truce between the royal brothers has been a happy surprise amid the sorrow. Many have already questioned if it can last, with Harry due to publish an autobiography soon, perhaps spilling more Windsor secrets.

But I bet this is the beginning of a new, calmer relationship. Because this week, with the global out- pouring of tributes, the sheer gravitas of events will have finally impressed on Meghan the magnitude of the role the royal household plays and the history behind it. She may find her place in it is rather small and cannot solely circle around her emotions and opinions. There are bigger, important forces at play here.

Marrying Harry meant joining the royals and taking on their complexities. But she only looked at the fairy tale — the fame, the frocks, the big speeches. She didn’t see the endless and often boring service to the nation; the compromises; the brutal intrusion of the press; the watchful public ... and the fact that it often takes time to earn loyalty and love and your place on the stage.

---

Federer’s exit is such a great loss to tennis

And so, to the departure of another great — Roger Federer. He is finally retiring after 20 Grand Slam titles and will bow out in London next weekend, a city he had come to love because of his repeated triumphs on the green grass of Wimbledon.

There are many other huge talents that will draw our eyes to the courts but none will combine his elegance and accuracy.

He never appeared to sweat, however tough the competition, and moved effortlessly around the court, while his opponents grunted, shouted, or resorted to yelling at the umpire. Like the Queen, he had the ability to rise above the everyday.