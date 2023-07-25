OPINION - The London Question: Why is central London such a desert for up-and-coming bands?

(Getty Images)

To be clear from the outset: I am not here to reminisce, dewy-eyed, about the days in which you could blow smoke from a Marlboro Gold — or Lights as they were back then — onto a baker’s dozen of mostly now gone Soho stages hosting then-in- ascendant musical greats.

The White Stripes’ career-making, tabloid press-shaking turn at the 100 Club on Oxford Street in 2001. Just-Adele-and-her-guitar at the 12 Bar on Denmark Street in 2006. Oasis at the Borderline in Orange Yard, Manette Street, in 1994 (a performance immortalised, in all its deliciously grubby glory, in the video for Cigarettes & Alcohol).

I have no intention of pouring scorn on Chateau Denmark’s I Am Anarchy hotel suite. How anyone fail to see the irony of dropping upwards of £1,200 to sleep in the room where the Sex Pistols lived and… well, OK, fine, maybe I did come to pour scorn on that particular cultural monstrosity. Only a little, though. A tiny little bit of side-scorning.

It would be far more exciting if there was a culture of heading in to town to be a part of something bigger

But I do worry, as someone who spent their late teens and much of their twenties travelling into central London to watch live music most nights of the week, about where in W1 one might now bear witness to a Sex Pistols or a Skepta or a whoever will be headlining Hyde Park or The O2 in a couple of years’ time. There is still, for larger, grander, more established performers, the Palladium. If you are a jazzer there is Ronnie Scott’s.

But beyond that, for artists on the up who can draw a couple of hundred people, there is… nothing. The aforementioned 100 Club is still there, but to scan its listings is, these days, to be confronted only by punk bands on their farewell tours (see you in September, UK Subs) and tribute bands (think I’m going to give it a miss, The Smyths).

Out east you have Earth, The Seabright Arms, The Shacklewell Arms, XOYO and probably some tiny, dinge-y basement that I am not cool enough to be aware of (until the luxury flat owners call the council, at least). Camden remains great for the altiest extremes of alternative. Down south there is Brixton’s fabulous Windmill. But the upshot of this is micro-scenes that are inherently insular, and do not permeate the wider consciousness of the capital. And it would be far more exciting — and more beneficial to artists trying to build an audience — if there were places to play in Soho or the West End, and a culture of heading in to town to be a part of something bigger, just as is the case with, say, theatre. If you go to Manchester, or Glasgow or Sheffield, this still happens. There are plenty of centrally located small venues for bands to play and thus you still get Manchester bands and Glasgow bands and Sheffield bands, their respective cities coming together, from all quarters, to champion local heroes.

We do not want to be in a scenario where the only places to play in central London are for fully formed success stories

Big dreaming musicians from all over the world used to move to London to meet like-minded souls, get on the circuit and be spotted by record labels too lazy to wander more than 100 metres from the Groucho. Now they don’t need to bother. The same big dreaming musicians have TikTok and Twitter and some new social media outlet that I — once again — am not cool enough to be aware of. The geniuses of the future will be just fine. But, meanwhile, London, long-term, will suffer.

Much has been made — not least by the Standard’s front page last Wednesday — of what a triumph this summer has been for live music in the capital. It has been. But in a decade or so’s time, it is unlikely that Hyde Park will be headlined by an artist who can reminisce, onstage, about that time a few years ago they played the backroom just up the road.

And such tales really, really matter. They are the ones that books are written about, that feature in Netflix documentaries and big-screen biopics, that make the world see London as a city with a long, illustrious history of being an international cultural capital. We do not want to be in a scenario where the only places — or to use the modern parlance, spaces — to play in central London are for fully formed success stories.

When a British artist gets to New York, the first thing they do, post-soundcheck, is go and get the classic photo done in Times Square. Such photos travel through time, through generations. They live forever, and mean the world’s most famous cities remain the world’s most famous cities.

Yet were the next Strokes, say, to turn up in London in 2023, they would be booked somewhere out east, likely consider the prospect of a two-hour round trip just to get a picture in Piccadilly Circus too much hassle and instead group around the entrance to The Good Egg on Stoke Newington Church Street.

And no offence to The Good Egg, but…