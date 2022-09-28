Opinion: From Letitia James To Stacey Abrams, Black Women Keep Saving America From Itself

Aimee Allison
·4 min read

As voters prepare to head to the polls across the United States in November, Black women will once again be looked to as the first line of defense in staving off GOP overreach and countering policies that are not only unpopular but also violate our basic human rights. We did it in 2020, helping Democrats take the Senate and the White House while also electing a Black and South Asian woman as vice president for the first time.

But Black women aren’t just showing up to the polls. From state Attorney General Letitia James in New York to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Atlanta, Black women are taking on threats to our democracy and holding former President Donald Trump and his ilk accountable. Black women in in the Democratic Party are showing America what accountability looks like — upholding the rule of law, fighting the forces that are dismantling our freedoms and rights, and leading by example as dedicated citizens by voting and encouraging others to do the same.

Just last week, James announced a $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump, his business and his children. The suit alleges a litany of abuses, including wide-ranging real estate fraud, the falsification of Trump’s net worth and the revenues of his enterprises, and attempts to defraud through the use of deceptive business practices. It matters that Tish James is using her position and the power of her office to mete out justice.

In Georgia, Willis is similarly using her power to confront alleged election fraud and interference in 2020 presidential vote. Within the past few weeks, she has stated that if charged and convicted, anyone involved in such acts could face jail time — including Trump. She, too, is in a position to confront the former president with potential criminal charges.

The courage it takes to stand up to these powerful forces cannot be overstated. Black women are stepping up to the plate when others have taken a wait-and-see approach — or worse, have decided that the political cost of holding Trump accountable is too much.

As hard as it has been to enforce the rule of law to protect civil rights and to make all votes count, it’s even harder as Republicans spend millions on vile attack ads against the very Black women candidates in the Democratic Party who could lead their states and nation in a more just direction.

In Ohio’s 13th District, more than $6 million in attack ads is flowing from the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC — a political action committee aimed at electing House Republicans — to take down congressional candidate Emilia Sykes, twisting her record of protecting victims of domestic violence into a weapon.

In Georgia, gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams faces an onslaught of vicious ads — an attempt to derail the multiracial organizing she built that is a powerful vehicle to overcome voter suppression in the state.

We need more leaders to center the voices and leadership of Black women. But Black women are no longer waiting for candidates to approach our communities. We are using our voices, courage, skills and talents to run for seats all over the U.S.

Powerful Black women are running for office against some of the most extreme candidates in the country. From Val Demings in Florida to Cheri Beasley in North Carolina — competing for seats in the U.S. House and Senate, respectively — we are building on our political power to uphold the promises of our republic. We are choosing to believe in and make the American dream accessible for all, not a select few.

The women of color already in elected office — such as Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee from California, Rep. Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts, and Rep. Cori Bush from Missouri — continue to utilize their power to confront a host of issues impacting marginalized communities across the country, including the overall threat to democracy posed by an increasingly extremist Republican party.

Black women are the ones giving Americans hope just a few weeks before the midterms. And hope — just like proof that Trump’s alleged seditious acts won’t go unanswered — can fuel turnout. It can inspire others.

Black women are what accountability looks like in a democracy that is struggling for its integrity. We have long utilized our power to create our own seats at the proverbial table for ourselves and others, and we have used our leadership for the benefit of all. We are leading the charge against Trump. We will show up to vote with our families and friends as a powerful, crucial political force. And we are showing the nation how to hold our democracy accountable to its promise. Now, it’s your turn.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Kwasi Kwarteng will not resign as Liz Truss stands by her Chancellor

    Kwasi Kwarteng will not resign over the market turmoil that has followed his ‘mini-Budget’ as Liz Truss confirmed she would stand by her Chancellor.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Kipchoge clocks 2:01:09 for world record in Berlin Marathon

    BERLIN (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. The Kenyan runner clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds to shave 30 seconds off his previous best mark of 2:01:39 set on the same course in 2018. Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa unexpectedly won the women’s race in a course record of 2:15:37 – 18 minutes faster than she had ever run before. It was the third fastest time ever. Conditions in the German capital were ideal for fast raci

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Jays' Manoah honored for defending Kirk after weight barbs

    TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been honored with a sportsmanship award for defending teammate Alejandro Kirk after the catcher was criticized online for his weight. Manoah received a roughly $73,000 ($100,000 Canadian) sponsorship prize and immediately donated it to KidSport, a Canadian nonprofit that gives children the opportunity to participate in organized sports. Earlier this month, Manoah reacted angrily when Montreal radio host Matthew Ross tweeted that Kirk was “emb

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Argos clinch playoff berth by crushing Redblacks 45-15 in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — A playoff berth was on the line Saturday for the Toronto Argonauts, and they claimed it with authority. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched that CFL playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday. “That’s why we do this. Your first goal is to get in the playoffs and then you have other goals outside of that,” Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We just want to get in an

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season. The story is getting old, but the kids are, too, and the Devils' Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt want to do something about it. There's no d

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.