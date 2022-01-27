OPINION - The Leader podcast: Remedying Covid commute anxiety

(Jeremy Selwyn)

London’s big return to the workplace and public transport is continuing apace after Covid restrictions were lifted.

How are you feeling about the prospect of the sardine tin commute?

We speak to Thalia Eley, Professor of Developmental Behavioural Genetics at King’s College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience.

Professor Eley is an authority on environmental factors affecting anxiety and gives us her advice for getting back into the world.

We ask how it’s possible to better cope with new everyday challenges that can fuel Covid-era anxiety.

The Leader also talks to Londoners about how they’re feeling as the Tube, trains and buses start to fill up again.

Listen here or here:

You can also find us on your Spotify Daily Drive or wherever you stream your podcasts.