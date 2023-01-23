OPINION - The Leader podcast: Paramedic says he’s never seen NHS this bad

Paramedic says he’s never seen NHS this bad (PA)

Ambulance workers are striking again - for the third time in five weeks - as the dispute over pay and staffing rumbles on.

Thousands of call handlers, paramedics, drivers and technicians from the Unison, Unite and GMB unions are walking out - over an ongoing dispute about pay and staffing.

In part one, we speak to London paramedic and Unison representative, Steve Johnson, about why they are striking for the third time in five weeks - and their plans for any possible future action.

In part two, the Evening Standard’s health reporter, Daniel Keane, explains how the latest strikes from health workers will impact our struggling NHS.

