OPINION - The Leader podcast: What’s Jeremy Hunt’s “back-to-work” Budget plan?

The Chancellor of the Exchequer says economic inactivity will be a central part of his tax and spending plans in what’s being dubbed the “back-to-work Budget”.

Jeremy Hunt’s been teasing plans that he claims will “break down barriers” to employment, as more than half a million people have disappeared from the UK workforce since the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are also likely to be announcements on fuel bills, pension allowances, disability payments, childcare and unemployment.

So, what more has been revealed in the build-up to Hunt’s statement due at 12.30pm on Wednesday?

And what about the price of a pint, tax cuts and national debt?

The Leader podcast’s joined by Dr James Meadway, a council member at the Progressive Economy Forum, and an economic policy advisor to Labour during John McDonnell’s tenure as Shadow Chancellor.

We also discuss why Hunt and PM Rishi Sunak are already plotting economic election sweeteners - but Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour are struggling to land significant blows against the Conservatives, despite the economic turmoil.

