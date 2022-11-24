OPINION - The Leader podcast: Black Friday deals & Royal Mail strikes

Royal Mail workers (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

It’s that time of year again… Black Friday is upon us.

Research suggests that an extra £500 million is expected to be spent during the sales.

The question is though, how do you know if you’re really bagging yourself a bargain?

Also, the Royal Mail strikes have started and are set to continue into tomorrow. How will this impact deliveries and with action also announced for December, should we reconsider using the post for the foreseeable?

Ellie Davis, the Evening Standard’s Shopping Editor gives you her top tips and the deals to look out for all the way through to Cyber Monday.

In part two, we speak to Ricky McAuley from Royal Mail about the strikes and how much disruption people should prepare for in December.

