OPINION - The Leader podcast: Behind ‘Superloop’ bus plans for outer London

The Mayor of London has unveiled plans for the “Superloop”, part of a £6 million investment in outer London bus services alongside the expansion of ultra-low emission zone.

The Superloop will draw together existing services, such as the X140 and X26 that serve Heathrow, with proposed new orbital routes linking town centres like Harrow and North Finchley, and North Finchley with Walthamstow.

But, is this new express bus network enough to silence the Ulez critics?

Ross Lydall, the Evening Standard’s City Hall Editor & Transport Editor, has been on the Superloop with Sadiq Khan for a first glimpse at how it will all work. Ross explains the difference it will make to transport in outer London, and whether or not this will silence the Ulez critics.

