Opinion: Karine Jean-Pierre Can Do America A Favor And Stop Calling On Fox News

Michael Arceneaux
·7 min read
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

Karine Jean-Pierre, the new White House press secretary, knows the difference between herself and every single one of her predecessors. 

“I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman — the first of all three of those to hold this position,” she told reporters at the start of her first official briefing earlier this month. “If it were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me, I would not be here.”

Jean-Pierre went on to say that “representation matters” and celebrated President Joe Biden for having “the most diverse administration in history.” 

Indeed, he does, but visibility only goes so far.

While it is true that Biden can tout a number of historic shifts in terms of personnel, his administration has also worked feverishly to restore a number of political norms — including engaging with those openly hostile to many of the communities Jean-Pierre belongs to. 

Discussing her old boss and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s departure to MSNBC, Jean-Pierre told the Los Angeles Times“We’re going to miss her so much.” 

I won’t. I recognize that many people enjoyed Psaki’s exchanges with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, but I always found them irritating. Doocy often poses leading and asinine questions when presented with the opportunity to speak, and for the life of me, I have never understood why this administration bothered to reward his idiocy with airtime — especially when you consider his place of employment. 

Sure, some people loved their lil’ tit-for-tat outbursts across social media and select cable news channels because of Psaki’s snarky retorts — which fans called “Psaki bombs” — but they just gave further legitimacy to the racist propaganda vehicle poorly masquerading as a news outlet.

Even more grating is that, for all the coverage of their “tense exchanges,” Psaki and Doccy seemed to think quite well of each other in the end, as evidenced by them playing nice at the end of Psaki’s tenure

It’s not as if I am advocating for Pskai to have stood at the podium and cursed Doocy out every single day, but he works for a place that vilifies Black people, the LGBTQ community and immigrants. Considering that Jean-Pierre was Psaki’s No. 2 and that Black people collectively had a lot to do with Biden’s election victory in 2020, how could anyone justify the spectacle that ultimately gave cover to a network that has helped ruin the country?

Psaki and the whitewashed mainstream media outlets championing this schtick could treat it like a game — because what Fox News does one way or another doesn’t impact them the way it can impact folks like me and Jean-Pierre.

While it is true that Biden can tout a number of historic shifts in terms of personnel, his administration has also worked feverishly to restore a number of political norms — including engaging with those openly hostile to many of the communities Jean-Pierre belongs to.

As for those “Psaki bombs,” for whatever grief people thought Psaki gave Doocy — when I think of times she actually tried to bring reporters to heel, I recall the condescending way she fielded questions from PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor about the White House’s views on Haitian immigrants and the resignation of U.S. diplomat to Haiti Daniel Foote during a press briefing last September.

A more recent example is when a reporter asked about Israeli police beating mourners with batons at the funeral procession for Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist and veteran correspondent at Al Jazeera shot dead by Israeli forces while she was reporting on a military raid in the West Bank. Psaki said it’s not the role of the U.S. to “assess or analyze the politics on the ground in Israel.”

I can guess at least one reason Psaki answered the last question the way she did, but generally, the frustrations many marginalized communities have about the Biden administration paying lip service to their concerns were exemplified by the tone of the White House spokeswoman.

Psaki is an effective communicator, but what she often communicated may not have necessarily aided the Biden administration, according to its poll numbers and its loss of support from its most vital constituencies. Jean-Pierre has an opportunity to help provide the shift the administration needs as we move toward the midterm elections and Biden’s looming reelection bid.

Jean-Pierre should start by ignoring Fox employees altogether. She did not do that on her first day — opting to engage with Doocy, as Psaki did.

It went about as well as expected. Doocy asked the disingenuous question, “How does raising taxes on corporations lower the cost of gas, the cost of a used car, the cost of food, for everyday Americans?”

Some pundits have already criticized Jean-Pierre’s response for inefficiency, but no answer would have been sufficient for Doocy or the network he works for. By engaging him, Jean-Pierre fell into the trap of taking an unserious network seriously and garnering negative headlines for herself and the administration. That is and always will be a lose-lose situation for Jean-Pierre, but it’s not too late to change course. 

Fox’s biggest star, Tucker Carlson, has already given her plenty of reasons to go to her bosses with such a request. 

Upon the announcement of Jean-Pierre’s new role, Carlson declared that the administration had found someone as “shallow, nasty and partisan” as Psaki. 

Unsurprisingly, he then questioned Jean-Pierre’s job qualifications.

“Karine Jean-Pierre is our first out LGBTQ+ White House press secretary and that’s all you need to know,” Carlson said. “It’s a good thing, shut up and celebrate. That’s why she got the job. She’s in the right group, and to the Biden administration, which thinks exclusively in terms of groups and never in terms of individuals, because individuals are messy and inconvenient, the group is all that matters.”

“Show us your picture and we’ll tell you if you’re qualified for the job,” Carlson added.

That’s rich, coming from someone born into wealth and privilege who failed on multiple cable news networks until he tapped more deeply into his racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia — but it is a perfect example of why Jean-Pierre should ignore all requests from Fox for airtime. Carlson will only get worse. So will Laura Ingraham. So will the sycophants that host ”Fox & Friends.” As will all of the other goofy, nonsensical, batshit-crazy people hired over there. 

They’re going to call her racist and brand her unqualified no matter how she responds to them, so why even bother? That time can be spent on a Spanish-language network, a Black media outlet or an LGBTQ outlet. 

It should not be lost on anyone that after Jean-Pierre talked about her historic appointment and its significance, she proceeded to field questions from reporters about the teenage white supremacist who staged a mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store that left 10 people dead and three others wounded. 

In the days after, many of those reporters and the media outlets they work for have already moved on from the story — a testament to how much attention a predominately white political press cares about Black people being hunted in America.

It is a climate that Fox helped create and further perpetuates. So, as much as a barrier-breaking choice for White House press secretary matters, what she does with her platform matters as much, if not more. There is no need to continue to help those who stoke animus for profit and sport, in tandem with a bigoted political party, gain further legitimacy. They want to live in their world devoid of facts. Karine Jean-Pierre and the administration she now speaks for ought to let them.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Lightning serving up a lesson to state-rival Panthers

    Tampa Bay has put on a masterclass of winning hockey in the postseason, pushing the Presidents' Trophy Panthers to the brink with three consecutive wins.

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The wind finally relented Friday in the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris never did. From the fairway or the rough, Zalatoris kept hitting the golf ball on the button at Southern Hills and took advantage of gentler conditions late in the afternoon for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile. The weekend will include Tiger Woods in his second straight major, a remarkable achievement in its own right. Playing on a battered right leg from his car crash

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

    Edmonton has the lead in the Battle of Alberta after a convincing victory in Game 3.