OPINION: Here’s why the NDA will sweep Bihar elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind rallies in Bihar are a testimony to the fact that not only is he the tallest Bharatiya Janata Party leader, but the most popular and powerful leader in post-Independence India.

Some of the narrative-changing addresses by Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the development initiatives of the BJP-JD(U) combine, will be the catalyst for a thumping NDA victory in the Bihar elections.

‘People in Bihar have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'bimaar' (ill) will not be allowed to return,’ said Modi referring to the inept Congress-led UPA regime, which ruled India from 2004-2014, resulting in India's lost decade.

Modi also slammed the Opposition for its demand to restore Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and accused them of supporting those who conspire to weaken India. While Article 370 does not have any direct connect with the Bihar elections, the fact is that the Congress party has been demanding a restoration of status quo that existed in Jammu & Kashmir before August 5, 2019.

The Congress and the RJD are in a flaky alliance in the Bihar elections and PM Modi has exposed their hypocrisy on the issue. Why should the people of Bihar vote for an alliance that seeks to compromise India's territorial integrity?

The promise

The BJP, in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls, has promised free distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, once the Indian Council of Medical Research approves it, to the entire state.

The announcement created a major storm and an intellectually and morally bankrupt opposition attacked the BJP for it. Like in the case of most immunisation programmes, the Centre will provide vaccines to all states at a nominal rate. It is then for the respective state governments to decide if they want to give it for free or otherwise.

Since ‘health’ is a state subject, the Bihar unit of BJP has decided to give it free. Interestingly, after opposing the BJP's move, the Congress itself announced free COVID vaccine in Puducherry, showcasing its duplicity.

The BJP also promised a bouquet of economic measures, such as creation of 19 lakh jobs, working towards turning Bihar into an IT hub, appointment of teachers and healthcare workers, construction of 30 lakh houses for the poor, and other help for farmers and students.

The BJP manifesto has the prime minister’s decisive stamp of inclusivity. But the Opposition continues to oppose these points.

The hard facts

Let’s take a look at some hard data: what stands out is that at over Rs 7 lakh crore, Bihar's Gross State Domestic Product has grown from just 3.19% fifteen years ago under Lalu Prasad to an impressive 11.3% today, under the BJP-JD(U) combine.

The per capita GSDP of Bihar is Rs 47,541 at current prices and Rs 33,629 at constant prices. The main growth drivers of the economy in Bihar are air transport (36%), other services (20%), trade and repair services (17. 6%), road transport (14. 0%) and financial services (13. 8%).

The fiscal deficit of Bihar was 2.68% of GSDP, revenue surplus 1.34% of GSDP and the outstanding public debt liability of the state government was 32.34% of GSDP during the year 2018-19.

What the fiscal numbers indicate is that the BJP-JD(U) combine has managed the state finances very efficiently without borrowing recklessly, which many Opposition-ruled states are guilty of.

Bihar’s revenue receipt increased by 12.2% whereas revenue expenditure increased by 21.7%, with revenue surplus being a healthy Rs 6,896 crore.

Agriculture and allied activities, which are the mainstay of Bihar's economy contributing 23% of the GSDP, have done exceedingly well in the last five years.

Annual growth rate of operational agro-based factories in Bihar was 16.4 % over the last 10 years, higher than the 2.5% agri-growth under an inept RJD, in the pre-2005 era.

The per capita consumption of electricity in Bihar has risen from 145 kwh in 2012-13 to 311 kwh in 2018-19, implying a growth of 114% in the last six years.

Under the ‘Jungle Raj’ of RJD's Lalu Prasad, prior to 2005, just 22% of Bihar had access to electricity: today that number is 100%.

Similarly, access to pucca roads has gone up from 34%, fifteen years back, to as high as 96%, today. This is the biggest vindication of how Prime Minister Modi's ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas Initiative has touched the life of every common Bihari, thereby redefining the concept of inclusivity.

