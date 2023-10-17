OPINION - Are we heading for a wider war in the Middle East? - The Leader podcast

(Twitter)

US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday as concerns grow that the Israel-Hamas conflict could expand into a larger regional conflict.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, UK Foreign Office Minister, Andrew Mitchell, said that the president’s visit is extremely important, and conveys that the Western alliance stands behind Israel.

It’s as the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is becoming more dire.

The UN says a million Gazans have already been displaced by Israeli airstrikes. Power is out, drinking water is running scarce, and fuel supplies for hospital generators are low.

But, Antony Blinken has said that the US and Israel are developing a plan to get much needed aid into the area.

More than 1,300 people in Israel have been killed by Hamas since 7th October, and more than 2,700 people have died in Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza.

Our Defence Editor, Robert Fox, shares his insight.

Listen above, find us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you stream your podcasts.