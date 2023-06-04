OPINION - The Evening Standard Theatre Podcast: Kate O’Flynn on All of It and working with Danny Dyer in Henpocolyspe!

(Helen Murray)

We have an accidental Dickens special this week for you. Our review of Great Expectations starring and produced by Eddie Izzard at the Garrick Theatre, plus Bleak Expectations at the Criterion Theatre.

For some non-Dickens relief, actor Kate O’Flynn joins us during rehearsals for All of It by Alistair McDowall at the Royal Court Theatre.

Kate tells us what it’s like to bring the one-woman trilogy to the stage after the pandemic, how she’s approaching the production this time round, why she thinks “writing is a much braver thing to do than acting”, what it’s like to perform alongside Danny Dyer in Henpocolyspe! - and sharing their love for Harold Pinter.

Plus, what’s been happening this week? We discuss the incredibly talented female playwrights behind the hit TV show Succession after its final episode, give our reaction to the West End theatre strike being called off, and is Drop the Dead Donkey returning on tour?

You can hear our interview with Eddie Izzard by clicking here.