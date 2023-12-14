OPINION - Endless 'dietary requirements' are a symbol of our decline as a society

Christmas dinner this year will be centred on turkey (Pexels / Karolina Grabowska)

As the capital approaches peak festive and our restaurants advertise their seasonal offerings of “vegan and gluten-free set menus” for our get-togethers, this is my merry pre-Christmas message to readers.

’Tis midwinter. The potato harvest this year is half the size of five years ago. Shortages of aubergines, peppers and tomatoes are set to last till May. Brussels sprouts, we are told, are going to be smaller. This year’s must-have gadget is an air fryer. Thanks to cozzie livs (what kids call the cost-of-living crisis) shoplifting is endemic and a slender £4 packet of smoked salmon has a chunky plastic anti-theft tag attached.

In theory, then, we should be living like our forefathers did in the Fifties, making thrifty store-cupboard suppers and only eating meat once a week… yet nobody I know has got the memo.

London society is far too encouraging of food fads and preferences. This is not sophisticated, it’s soft to the point of degeneracy. I long to see a return to bracing intolerance when it comes to what we put in our mouths — like the fridge magnet I have which shouts “You’ll EAT it and you’ll LIKE it.”

Almost any emailed invitation to an “event” irritatingly demands data when it comes to “dietaries”. I have one dietary requirement: food. Did they have “dietaries” in the dreary Fifties, I feel like writing back testily (rationing only ended in 1954). Do they have “dietaries” in the Sudan?

It is time to rest the whole tiresome concept. Time to acknowledge we live very boring safety-first risk-free lives and the “event” you’re inviting someone to is not some life-or-death experience in a war zone, it’s a charity coffee morning in the City. If you have a violent allergy to shellfish, say, you are not unaware of it. Therefore you don’t choose it if it’s on the menu. You avoid it. You don’t have to make a federal case about it.

Yet waiting staff — presumably by law? — dully enquire about “any allergies” as soon as diners sit down. Surely, when it comes to allergies, the onus should be on the consumer not the provider — with obvious exceptions. Preventable accidents can and do happen, as when Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died aged just 15 after she ate a Pret baguette containing sesame seeds, a known allergen that was not listed on the ingredients of her sandwich.

That is absolutely awful, beyond doubt, and no surprise then that airlines are now so terrified of adverse reactions and anaphylaxis that the skies are now almost nut-free, and indeed on one recent flight I was on, several hundred passengers were ordered not to eat “any nut products we might have brought on board” in deference to the one traveller with a severe allergy.

It’s astonishing how often a friend comes to the house and expects me to remember they are dairy-free or keto or intermittently fasting

Still, I don’t think I heard my parents ever once ask about “dietaries” — friends were expected to be grateful to be fed at all — yet it’s astonishing how often a friend comes to the house and expects me to remember they are dairy-free or keto or intermittently fasting.

Toby Young always warns me as he knows I’ll forget that his wife eats neither fish nor meat but I have another friend who is a “pescatarian”, apparently, which means that if you have Andy round you either have to remember to make fish pie for everyone or a separate meal just for him.

In my ideal world, the rule would be this. No dietaries required. Unless you are instructed specifically otherwise it is fair — if not always safe — to assume everyone can eat everything.

P.S. A final word on Christmas dinner, about which I am traditionalist if not a complete fascist. If the roast potatoes are soggy and the turkey drier than January, I feel like crying. The meal has to be perfect. Each one of the 127 dishes and sauces that makes up the main course MasterCheffed to the eyeballs. That’s the meaning of Christmas for me.

Anyway, my daughter has been a practising vegetarian forever. There are no potatoes roasted in goose fat for her. She toils alone over a mushroom Wellington, maybe, and a separate vegetarian gravy that requires as much washing-up as the entire festive meal.

Glad tidings! She has been converted back to meat by her gorgeous girlfriend Jess and so this year we are a completely nut roast-free household and will all sit down to turkey together for the first time this Christmas. I couldn’t be happier.

Rachel Johnson is a contributing editor of the Evening Standard