OPINION - Is Elon Musk’s Neuralink safe?: Tech and Science Daily podcast

(Neuralink)

A report is alleging that test monkeys for Elon Musk’s company, Neuralink, died due to complications from brain chip implant procedures - contrary to claims previously made by the multi-billionaire.

The claims come after Neuralink announced on Tuesday it was starting in-human trials for people with quadriplegia. Tech & Science Daily approached Neuralink for comment but have not yet received a response.

We hear about the mission to detect shipwrecks lost during the evacuation of troops from Dunkirk. Operation Dynamo was a key event in the early stages of the Second World War, and more than 305 vessels were lost during the operation.

Could so-called ‘zoo poo’ save the NHS £1 billion a year? Well, a group of scientists think so, they say that viruses found in the poo of endangered animals could be used to treat diabetic foot ulcers.

And the rest

Amazon Alexa gets a voice update, Google’s ‘Bard’ AI chatbot can now get into your email, and scientists discover the world's oldest human-built structure, built by an extinct species.

Plus, Google is sued after a man drove off a collapsed bridge while allegedly following map directions, and Stephen Fry takes on artificial intelligence.

Listen above, and find us on your Spotify Daily Drive or wherever you stream your podcasts.