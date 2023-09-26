On Canada Project Opinion: Colonialism is still killing Indigenous Youth

On Canada Project is a social advocacy group made up of neighbourhood nerds who are here to dismantle the status quo and champion change in our lives.

Half a century after mercury contaminated Grassy Narrows First Nation, Indigenous people are still being poisoned — with deadly consequences.

Located in northern Ontario, Grassy Narrows First Nation is an Anishnaabe community that for hundreds of years, existed using forests, rivers, land and lakes for their physical, economical, cultural and spiritual sustenance.

Declared as one of the worst cases of environmental poisoning cases in Canada, 90 per cent of Grassy Narrows community members are showing physical and cognitive symptoms in line with that of mercury poisoning.

The question is not why should you care? but rather, why are you not absolutely furious this has been allowed to happen?

When considering if colonialism is impacting Indigenous lives today, how about this? Almost half of all teen girls in the Grassy Narrows community have attempted suicide.

If we look at the massive response that the E.coli outbreak among Alberta daycares received on a national level, the media silence over the devastating impact the poisoning of an Indigenous community received is staggering.

The fight for survival of Grassy Narrows community members is a true story of resistance, environmental protection and resilience.

Today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is actively allowing mining companies — without the consent of the Grassy Narrows First Nation — to stake thousands of claims on First Nation's land from the comfort of their offices.

Four days remain until Canada's third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation are observed. The question we should be asking ourselves is what more should we be doing as Canadians to reconcile this stain on our nation's dark past?

