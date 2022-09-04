Opinion is cheap and easy. The BBC’s mission is to deliver facts and evidence

Clive Myrie
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Vuk Valcic/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Vuk Valcic/Alamy

Indulge me for a few seconds and close your eyes. Now, imagine a world without the BBC. What’s it like in the darkness? No EastEnders or RuPaul’s Drag Race. No Newsnight or Question Time. No Snog, Marry, Avoid? or Ten O’Clock News. No Glow Up or Strictly, no Proms, no Radio 4 or 3 or iPlayer. No World Service, no Line of Duty or Peaky Blinders, no Attenborough and Planet Earth and, heaven forbid, no Mastermind!

What kind of a world is it for you? For many, it would be a pretty poor one. Others would disagree. Their reasoning might be based on a deeply held belief that the BBC is full of lefties, especially in its news division. Hooray, they’d say, no more woke news and pernicious identity politics. No more wokey blokeys, telling me I can’t sing Rule, Britannia! at the Last Night of the Proms. No more banging on about the Lionesses having no black players!

Others might cheer the demise of the BBC for exactly the opposite reason. They might argue that at last there’s an end to all the rightwing propaganda. No more pandering to reactionary forces, caving in to government pressure at every turn. It’s a BBC that’s cowed, they say, by the powerful, an institution that’s lost its nerve and refuses to call out the bleedin’ obvious. It’s a broadcaster ill equipped to tackle a post truth world of populists and liars.

We seem to live in an age of individual truths and opinion, where what constitutes the truth on any given topic is in the eye of the beholder. To strive for an objective truth is somehow old-fashioned, even boring. It’s messy too. Impartiality is an analogue concept in a digital world. It sounds technical, bureaucratic… very BBC! So I’m going to use a different word – fairness. Impartiality is simply what’s fair.

The public wants the BBC to stand for something, and surely that must be fairness. Opinion is one side of an argument, and putting one side of an argument isn’t honest, some might argue it isn’t decent, or morally acceptable in news and current affairs. I would argue that it certainly isn’t fair.

The quest for a reality that we can all trust regardless of who we are, is vital to a proper understanding of our world, and crucial to the smooth running of any democracy. For a public service broadcaster, crucially one funded by a universal levy – the licence fee – it is stark staringly obvious that facts and objective truths must be paramount to maintain the universality of the BBC. It’s an organisation that doesn’t belong to the government or a board of managers. It belongs to many millions of licence fee payers who have all kinds of opinions and beliefs. Facts are the holy grail, speaking objective truth to power is vital. Bend the truth to curry favour, self censor to get an easy ride and you abuse the trust of licence fee payers.

Objective truth telling which the BBC strives for is valued by the majority of people. The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University, in its Digital News Report for 2022, showed that despite levels of trust falling across broadcast media and print, the BBC is still the most trusted news brand in the UK.

Attempts to establish objective truths are needed now more than ever. Anyone can have an opinion, they’re two a penny, and opinions are coloured by a whole range of variables. Your background, education, race, gender, politics and so on. That’s the point about opinion, it’s individual to who you are. But as a former editor of the Guardian, CP Scott, famously wrote: “Comment is free, facts are sacred.”

Problems arise when opinion and polemics replace facts. And there’s a simple reason for that

I asked you to close your eyes and imagine a world without the BBC. Well, the corporation recently tried a similar experiment, launching what it called, rather darkly, a deprivation study. Eighty households had BBC content taken away from them for nine days (including two weekends, so no Match of the Day, no weekend news, no Strictly). Indeed, no TV and radio, recipes, podcasts or access to any social media platforms linked to the corporation. Around 200 people were involved in the study and there was an emphasis on those who, given the chance, would forgo the BBC so they wouldn’t have to pay the licence fee and those who said the licence fee was too high.

The results, which were revealed in April, found that before the experiment began, 30 households said they wanted to pay nothing and not receive the BBC’s services; another 30 said they would want to pay less than the current licence fee, while the remaining 20 said they’d pay the current fee or more. Afterwards, of the 60 who were not keen on the price, 42 said they would pay the full fee or more, meaning 70% changed their minds.

It’s doesn’t belong to the government or a board of managers. It belongs to many millions of licence fee payers

Only one household out of the 20 who initially supported the licence fee said they’d rather pay less. After having been deprived of the BBC’s output for a little over a week, many said they missed the BBC for trustworthy news. After their hiatus, the participants were handed an envelope with the value of that nine days of content, in relation to the overall licence fee per year. It was less than £4.

Many undervalue the BBC at their peril. As a foreign correspondent for many years based around the globe, I know how much people from other countries appreciate BBC News. And now is the time, in an age of lies and deceit and propaganda with no shame, when the BBC is needed the most.

Clive Myrie is a BBC broadcast journalist. This draws on the Steve Hewlett Memorial Lecture which he delivers at Westminster University, entitled The BBC – Destroy at Your Peril on Monday 5 September

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Olympic swimmer Joseph Schooling admits cannabis use

    SINGAPORE (AP) — Olympic gold-medal swimmer Joseph Schooling has apologized for using cannabis in Vietnam while competing there on leave from military service in his native Singapore. Schooling achieved superstar status in Singapore when he won his country's first and only Olympic title at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He won the 100 meters butterfly beating Michael Phelps in the American great’s last Olympic race. The 27-year-old swimmer “confessed to have consumed cannabis overseas in May,” t

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Toronto Raptors sign forward Josh Jackson, the fourth pick of 2017 NBA draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Josh Jackson. The six-foot-eight, 207-pound native of San Diego averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 16.3 minutes in 51 games (three starts) last season with Detroit and Sacramento. He shot 40 per cent (120-300) from the field and scored in double figures 13 times, highlighted by a season-best 24 points Jan. 3 at Milwaukee. Jackson, 25, was picked fourth overall by Phoenix in the 2017 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebou

  • Hilary Knight passes Wickenheiser for women's world hockey championship record

    HERNING — U.S. forward Hilary Knight set a record for all-time career points in the women's world hockey championship Thursday, and she's not done adding to it. Knight's goal and assist in a 12-1 quarterfinal win over Hungary gave her 87 points to surpass Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. "I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it's really an honour," Knight said. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention I play with the best players in the world night in

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin