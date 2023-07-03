OPINION - Champions come and go but Wimbledon will never change - and we should embrace Djokovic’s brilliance while we can

Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite (PA)

On court, Roger Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal is battling to come back from hip surgery.

In the studio, Sue Barker is absent from the BBC for the first time in three decades while Boris Becker is also missing following his release from prison for fraud.

And yet for such seismic shifts, there is still a familiarity as Wimbledon comes around again, from the snaking queue to the high-priced Pimm’s and strawberries, not to mention an almost inevitability to the result, at least in the men’s singles.

The last time the Wimbledon’s men’s title was won by a player outside the big four was 2002. Just two members of that quartet remain this year: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

It would be far fetched to dream of a third Wimbledon title for Murray. Even his hopes of a run into week two look under threat, with No5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas potentially lying in wait for round two.

And yet Murray has the propensity to repeatedly defy expectations and his metal hip, having won two grass-court tournaments in the lead-up. But SW19 is a notable step-up from ATP Challenger events.

At the same age as Murray (36) stands Djokovic, the overwhelming favourite to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and extend his grand slam singles title record to 24.

Remarkably, Centre Court has not witnessed a Djokovic defeat since the first of the Briton’s Wimbledon titles in 2013, and yet spectators have never warmed to him.

Djokovic polarises like few players, be that his on-court antics, anti-vax stance or more recently incendiary comments on Kosovo.

And yet he is the greatest male tennis player of all time — the record books don’t lie — and we should revel in his brilliance. While he slid and ran around the court in Paris for grand slam title No 23 like a relative youngster, time and injury will inevitably catch up with him.

He should be enjoyed like this is his last Wimbledon, so too Murray, although both have aspirations to play long after this summer.

Paris was predicted to be the scene of a power shift from Djokovic to the brilliant Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who mirrors his idol Nadal in his fight and passion on the court. Against Djokovic, the 20-year-old was mentally and physically broken.

Winning Wimbledon might seem far fetched — Alcaraz’s opening match will be only his 12th match on grass. But he won the traditional Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Queen’s.

The outcome of the women’s singles looks far more open to debate. Iga Swiatek is the best player in the world but has never made it past the fourth round here and has been battling a stomach bug. Others in contention include defending champion Elena Rybakina, also struggling with illness, former champion Petra Kvitova or Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka.

A year ago, players from Belarus and Russia were banned from competing. Twelve months on a U-turn has been performed allowing them back. That has involved signing up to a series of conditions or else risk being thrown out.

Meanwhile, the All England Club facing objections from local residents over expansion plans. It is all part of a plan to evolve with the times and yet, amid the modernisation, it is still quintessentially Wimbledon and always will be.