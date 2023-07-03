OPINION - From Broadway to London: Michael R Jackson on his hit A Strange Loop | The Evening Standard Theatre Podcast

Michael R Jackson A Strange Loop (Matt Writtle)

Double Tony Award-winning American playwright Michael R. Jackson joins us to chat about his Broadway show A Strange Loop, which is now on at London’s Barbican. The 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner tells us about the long journey to success, life as a theatre usher before fame, his irritation with Disney corporate rules, a “complex phone relationship” with American actor Tyler Perry, and his upcoming musical project based on the film Teeth.

What did we think of Lily Allen in The Pillowman? Also starring Paul Kaye, the “miserable” play is written by Martin McDonagh and directed by Matthew Dunster.

For our second review, it’s Accidental Death of an Anarchist, starring Daniel Rigby. Dario Fo’s 1970 political farce has been adapted by Tom Basden and is now on at the Theatre Royal Haymarket - but did it deserve a West End transfer? To hear Daniel Rigby’s interview in full, click this link.

Also, what’s happening in stage news this week, Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James are to star in a new West End play, Lyonesse at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Plus, have theatre employers failed to learn lessons from Covid?

Listen above, or wherever you stream your podcasts.