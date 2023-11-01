OPINION - The Black Mary Project - we're unearthing London's hidden histories, and creating space for healing

The Black Mary Project team at Calthorpe Community Garden (Penny Dampier)

If I were to tell you that London used to be connected by a network of healing wells that ran from Hampstead down to Blackfriars, how might you respond? With surprise? Delight?

If I were to add that in 17th century Kings Cross, one such well, Black Mary’s Hole, was tended by a Black woman called Mary Woolaston, might your instinct be to ask, “Are you sure?”

These are the most popular responses I’ve received when I introduce the project I’m leading, inspired by Woolaston. Some are quick to point out that the area could have been named after the local nuns, or even a cow, rather than a Black woman. But Emanuela Aru, our researcher and member of the Calthorpe Community Garden, where our project is centred, has scoured the archives for glimpses of Mary.

She has indeed revealed opinions that cast doubt on Mary’s existence. She has also turned up an equal amount of evidence that suggests the opposite – like this description of Black Mary’s Hole in the publication London and its Environs Described, 1761: “It took its name from a blackmoor woman called Mary, who about 30 years ago lived by the side of the road, near the stile in a small circular hut built with stones.”

Thomas Cromwell’s 1828 book on Clerkenwell adds more colour: “In the single house eastward of the road... lived a black woman, named Mary Woolaston, who rented this spring or conduit of Robert Harvery Esq and made a living by the sale of its water to citizens.”

The history in Black History Month can be hard to uncover. Given the slim historical morsels available that both prove and disprove Mary’s existence, it’s telling which perspective people choose to believe. Lets face it, the way English history is taught doesn’t make room for a 17th century independent, business-owning Black woman, nor seemingly any of the working people who maintained the healing wells. History does not fix Mary in the same way it fixes, say, Hugh Myddleton, who created the technology to pipe fresh water into London, which ultimately put the wells out of business while rewarding him with profits, statues and neighbourhoods bearing his name.

Selecting the memorial artwork at Calthorpe Community Garden (Penny Dampier)

Those of us devising The Black Mary Project are not historians. We are artists. As artists it is our job to lean into the gaps of history. If you are working class, a woman or Black, as many of us on the project are, those gaps are large. African-American scholar Saadiya Haartman calls this storytelling approach to history “critical fabulation”. History helps us to locate ourselves in the present. For many overlooked by history, we have to turn to stories for that.

Currently we are living in the shadow of a global health pandemic. The divisions between people are being stoked for political gain. If this city ever needed a healing well, a Black Mary’s Hole, a place for gathering, care and healing held by all our wisdoms, it is now.

London of course has many such places – like Calthorpe Community Garden, that provides a green sanctuary for the recently arrived and those who most need, with community classes, sports development, horticultural training and volunteering and activities for children and families. However, if we do not care for the people who founded and tend such places, like Annika Miller-Jones, who led the campaign to rescue the land, once earmarked for an office development, to create the garden in 1981, and Mila Campoy, who now works tirelessly to engage the community, will history remember them or will their existence be contested like Mary’s?

This desire to care for the memories of those overlooked drives our programme. Thanks to the Mayor’s Untold Stories fund, award-winning garden designer Juliet Sargeant and stone sculptor Marcia Bennett-Male are creating a healing garden in Mary’s honour. Emanuela Aru, choreographer Valerie Ebuwa and myself will lead a Healing Tour to the suspected site of Woolaston’s well, allowing people to share their own healing stories along the way. Producer Zaynab Bunsie is working with the Calthorpe community to create a year-round Healing Programme and we’ll launch next year with a recreation of the 19th century Pleasure Garden that grew around the wells. In the healing well tradition, all will be welcome.

We often find ourselves referring to Mary as a collaborator and guide on the project because in many ways she is. It is the possibility of her existence that has inspired us to search for new ways of bringing people together. And that, surely, should be the point of history.

The Black Mary Project Open Day, part of Camden Black History Season, will take place at Calthorpe Community Gardens on Grays Inn Road on November 18. The Black Mary Project will launch in summer 2024, produced by Studio Gaylene Gould and supported by Arts Council England, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, Mayor of London Untold Stories fund, Black Womxn In Theatre and Camden Council; gaylenegould.com/blackmaryproject