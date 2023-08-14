OPINION - What’s Angela Rayner’s future in Labour?: The Leader podcast

Could centrist voters see the capable Labour deputy as a Trojan horse for the party’s left? (ES Composite)

With the next general election expected as early as autumn 2024 rumblings of reshuffles in both the Labour and Tory camps are rife.

As both major parties are potentially facing just 12 months to secure their identities, and communicate their key policies to the public, getting the right people in the right roles will be paramount.

And among those ‘right people, right role’ decisions for Sir Keir Starmer is what to do with his right-hand woman, deputy leader Angela Rayner.

The Labour leader has been urged to shake up his top team before Labour’s annual rally in Liverpool in early October, and possibly even before MPs return to the Commons at the start of September.

There are calls from senior Labour MPs for Ms Rayner to be given a “big role” she can “sink her teeth into”.

From Westminster, our Chief Political Correspondent Rachael Burford analyses Sir Keir Starmer’s options for his number two.

Listen above, and find us on your Spotify Daily Drive or wherever you stream your podcasts.