OPINION - AI might hurt the environment before it begins to help the climate crisis

AI: The environmental impact is being questioned

When it comes to the climate impact of generative AI – the dizzyingly fast tech category that generates realistic images, audio, and text, and which is led by OpenAI’s breakthrough programme ChatGPT – opinion is divided. Zealots proclaim such innovation to be a key weapon in our arsenal against carbon emissions. The more cynical view is centred on the vast amount of power needed to both train and run AI systems.

For me, the future isn’t about this or that, it’s about this and that. AI might well alleviate the effects of climate change in one corner while accelerating it in another. As you might imagine, this would be a good thing and a bad thing too.

Competition heats up (along with the planet)

The fight for AI supremacy is in full swing as big tech companies compete to come out on top in this new age of human-to-machine communication. For starters, Google and Microsoft are making huge renovations to their search engines, hoping to integrate newly-built (or purchased) AI programmes to make experiences better. But corporations that are locked in a battle for market share risk overlooking how such activities might impact the environment.

Evidence from 2021 shows just how energy-intensive training an AI is. A paper produced by researchers from Google and the University of Berkeley found that bringing an earlier iteration of OpenAI’s tool (GPT3) up to speed took 1.287 gigawatt hours. For a bit of perspective, a gigawatt is usually a measurement reserved for things like wind farms and nuclear energy plants. A single gigawatt can power 100 million LED lights.

Worryingly, there doesn’t seem to be enough transparency when it comes to emissions created by those at the cutting edge of generative AI. As these tools mature and increase in size, they will guzzle more power.

Climate claims

Generative AI might also roll us back from the brink. Beyond that, it might also make living with the effects of climate change easier and more possible to predict.

Decision-makers in business are hopeful. Last year, a survey from Boston Consulting Group found that 87 per cent of CEOs from the public and private sector (who have clout in both AI and climate) think that AI is an essential tool in our climate change efforts. There is mounting evidence for this. Consider how AI in the broader sense (rather than the specific, language-modelling, generative sort) has created better ways to evaluate climate risks.

A company called Climate.ai has built a climate resilience platform that helps alert businesses to climate-related disruptions coming down the pipe. The brand held a bumper funding round, netting $22m this month and claims its activities have averted 887k metric tonnes of CO2e from emitting out into the atmosphere.

A call for regulation and policy

In heavy industry – like building, energy, and shipping – AI can be used to find efficiencies and cut emissions. For instance, DeepSea Technologies is another player in the field using the technology to curb CO2 output. This company analyses cargo vessels and provides crew with answers to specific questions on how best to guide the ship. The company reckons that it shaves off 10 per cent of fuel during voyages. Globally, that’s a lot of bunker fuel.

The two biggest trends in our lifetime are ramping up. Firstly, the digitisation of our lives will see a quantum leap now that generative AI is abroad in the wild. Secondly, the race to decarbonise our civilisation is intensifying. As these shifts intersect, we need regulations and policies that ensure the AI tools we develop remove more carbon than they create.