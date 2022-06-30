OPINION - 600 TfL fat cats on over £100,000 a year

(West End Final)

£100,000 a year pay packets! The non-ironic use of the term ‘fat cats’! This exclusive from our indefatigable City Hall Editor, Ross Lydall, is a classic of the genre.

As Ross reveals, nearly 600 executives at Transport for London earned more than £100,000 last year – including a record-breaking £626,000 to an ousted director, Vernon Everitt, who left TfL in February after a boardroom shake-up designed, naturally, to save money.

That 600 figure represents an increase of almost a third on the number of officials picking up a six-figure amount. Of course, the subject of executive pay in the public sector is always a sensitive one. And there are some important caveats. These figures relate to total remuneration, with bonuses earned pre-pandemic having been paid in the 2021/22 financial year.

But during a cost-of-living crisis, and when the particular organisation is in the middle of a painful and protracted negotiation with the Government over a bailout, these salaries are especially delicate.

Sadiq Khan has already proposed axing 22 bus routes and reducing frequencies on almost 60 more to save cash rather than cutting TfL pensions and has threatened more severe cuts – including on the Tube – if the Department for Transport does not meet his demands. Will this make talks more challenging?

Naturally, the Government was thrilled dismayed at the size of the pay deals. A source said: “These are unbelievable, tone-deaf sums of money, sneaked out only days after the mayor pleaded poverty and announced massive bus service cuts.”

A spokeswoman for the Sadiq Khan said: “The Mayor understands that Londoners will be shocked by these figures... These huge departure payments are the legacy of the sky-high salaries and long-notice periods agreed under the previous mayor.” Whatever became of him?

Elsewhere in the paper, sharing abortion stories has become a form of protest following last week’s announcement in the US. Katie Strick speaks with six London women who reveal their deeply personal stories — and why it’s never the ‘easy choice’. Really worth your time.

In the comment pages, Andy Burnham suggests his Hillsborough law is our only hope to prevent a Covid inquiry cover-up. While Caroline Noakes MP, chair of the Women and Equalities Committee says her body is not a political football for men to kick, following her Conservative colleague Danny Kruger’s comments that women do not have “an absolute right to bodily autonomy” when it comes to abortion.

And finally, if you thought the world could make an industry out of Britney content, she’s got nothing on the Dominic Raab wink affair. First of all, if you haven’t seen it, do treat yourself. But I warn you, you can never unsee it. (One MP who saw it live says he feels soiled.)

Leaving no stone unturned, we bring you a history of the most infamous winks in history – from Raab on Angela Rayner to Cristiano Ronaldo and the time George Bush did it to the Queen.