OPI Launched a Limited-Edition Barbie Nail Polish Collection That’s 100% Going to Sell Out

Come on Barbie, let’s go get a manicure.

Like many, I grew up loving Barbie. I had maybe around 100 dolls growing up — and it was the ’80s, so you know I had some great ones. Not to mention, with so many Barbie clothes and accessories, I would actually turn my bedroom into a “store,” with everything lined up for my Barbies to “shop.” Cut to about 30 years later, and I can’t help but feel major excitement over the new Barbie movie, and the myriad brand collabs are just adding to the thrills. At the top of my list? The new OPI x Barbie nail polish collection.

The lineup features nine different polishes in OPI’s signature nail polish formula that promises up to seven days of wear. There are a variety of opaque and shimmery hues to choose from — and, obviously, many of them are varying shades of Barbie pink. With so many gorgeous shades fit for a Barbie dreamhouse, it’s no wonder this collection is already a number one new release on Amazon. It’s already racking up the five-star reviews, too, with shoppers saying the shades are “long-lasting” and “perfect for seeing the new movie.”

It’s kind of hard to play favorites, but there are a few that rise to the top for me. Hi Barbie! in particular is a creamy, hot pink hue that, according to OPI, is “literally so Barbie.” Yep, I definitely agree — and it makes for the perfect summer pedi shade. OPI also made its counterpart polish — Hi Ken! — because you can’t have one without the other. This shade is an opaque, creamy vibrant yellow color that’s just begging for a mani.

Then, you have the glimmery, shimmery, and oh-so-gorgeous options like Welcome to Barbie Land — glitter-packed deep pink that is perhaps the most “Barbie” of the collection — and Best Day Ever, a pastel pink complete with colorful sparkly flecks.

Last but not least of my favorites is My Job Is Beach, which is an iconic Ken line in the new movie. While I wouldn’t necessarily think of blue as a Barbie color, the fact that this mid-tone blue crème is inspired by the beach does make me think of Malibu Barbie — so it totally works.

Life in plastic? It’s definitely fantastic when it comes to this new OPI x Barbie nail polish collab. Snap up your favorites from the collection for $11 each on Amazon, here and here.

