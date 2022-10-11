Ophthalmology Devices Global Market 2022: Featuring Bausch & Lomb, Essilor, CooperVision, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec & Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, rapid development is observed in ophthalmology devices with continuous evolving technology in diagnostic and vision care. Ophthalmology Devices Market is Expected to Grow at 5% by 2030. With technological advancement, diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic condition and disorders at early stage has become possible. Rising prevalence of diabetes and geriatric population play pivotal role in driving the ophthalmology devices market.

Perpetual rise in aged population is observed that would reach its peak in coming years. This age group is at high risk of contracting eye disease and thus need timely diagnosis and treatment at the earliest to avoid further complication. Improved diagnostic and visualization and rising awareness about clear vision for quality of life is propelling the demand for ophthalmology devices.

There is presence of novel products and diagnostic treatment methodologies in the market that are well adopted of the physician and patient population. Speedy growth of overall medical devices would further drive growth for the ophthalmology devices market in the forecast period. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, ageing population and life style related disease would led the growth of ophthalmology devices market. Though challenges such as reimbursement policy might hinder the market growth.

Vision care occupies a large share of market revenue

Vision care occupies a large share of market revenue of the global ophthalmic device market as rise in the number of ophthalmic complications, technological advancement in the design and manufacture of vision care products, and rising demand for contact lenses for its aesthetic appearance. It comprises spectacles and contact lenses, in which market size of spectacle is the highest. North America occupies the largest regional market of ophthalmology devices due to high awareness about ophthalmic disorder and complication related, well-established healthcare infrastructure and large pool of geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific will show significant market growth during the forecast period

In the base 2020, North America was observed as the largest revenue contributing segment due to key driving factors such as high treatment awareness, adoption of advanced ophthalmology devices, most of the key players are based in this region, technological advancement, and easy product availability due to high penetration of distribution channel. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will show significant market growth during the forecast period due to developing economic conditions, rising investment in health care infrastructure, increasing focus of key manufacturers in emerging APAC countries, increasing consumer health and wellness awareness in the upper-middle-income segment, and populous countries in APAC.

Market Segmentation

Device Type

  • Diagnostic Devices

  • Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

  • Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

  • Fundus Cameras

  • Ophthalmoscopes

  • Retinoscopes

  • Wavefront Aberrometers

  • Corneal Topography Systems

  • Autorefractors/Phoropters

  • Keratometers

  • Specular Microscopes

  • Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

  • Tonometers

  • Slit Lamps

  • Surgical Devices

  • Cataract Surgery Devices

  • Glaucoma Surgery Devices

  • Refractive Surgery Devices

  • Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

  • Vision Care

  • Spectacles

  • Contact lenses

Key Questions Answered in this Report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Ophthalmology Devices market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Ophthalmology Devices market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Ophthalmology Devices market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Ophthalmology Devices market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Ophthalmology Devices market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Ophthalmology Devices Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Ophthalmology Devices Market: By Device Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. North America Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. UK and European Union Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Latin America Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Bausch & Lomb Inc.

  • Essilor International S.A.

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Alcon Inc.

  • CooperVision

  • SynergEyes Inc.

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Haag-Streit Group

  • Nidek Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdime6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.