OPH reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as province's cases hit new high

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday in Ottawa as the province's case total topped 1,000 and set a one-day record.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed 86 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with the city's death toll now standing at 316 people.

In total, 6,560 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the nation's capital since the start of the outbreak. Of those, 5,542 cases are resolved.

Of Sunday's 86 new cases, the majority were people over 30. Nineteen new cases involved people in their 40s.

The city also saw its active case numbers increase slightly to 702, 14 more than yesterday. There are 88 fewer active cases of COVID-19 compared to last Sunday, however.

In all, 43 people are hospitalized with the virus, with four in intensive care. There are 66 outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Province's case tally tops 1,000

Ontario reported a record 1,042 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking the first time cases have surpassed 1,000 in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The bulk of the new cases remain concentrated in the hotspots of Toronto, its neighbouring regions of York and Peel, and Ottawa.

Ontario also recorded seven new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the province's official COVID-19 death toll to 3,093.

Across the river in western Quebec, health officials reported another 26 cases of the virus Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the region has confirmed 2,249 cases and 38 deaths.