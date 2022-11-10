OpGen Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

OpGen, Inc.
·12 min read
OpGen, Inc.
OpGen, Inc.

  • Completes first two commercial customer installations for Acuitas AMR Gene Panel

  • OpGen subsidiary, Curetis, signed collaboration agreement with BioVersys AG and R&D collaboration agreement with FIND for the Unyvero A30 RQ platform

  • Elects Yvonne Schlaeppi as new, independent non-executive director to the board

  • Management conference call scheduled for November 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or “the Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, reported its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Management will host an investor call to discuss quarterly results and provide a business update.

Oliver Schacht, President & CEO of OpGen, commented, “During the third quarter we reached multiple agreements and entered into collaborations with various partners. These include our research collaboration agreement with the Belgian National Reference Center (BNRC), an R&D collaboration with FIND, our second commercial installation of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a new commercial contract for Unyvero in the U.S., and a collaboration agreement with BioVersys. We are seeing progress on both the R&D and commercial fronts and look forward to the upcoming progress.”

Mr. Schacht continued, “As we proceed through 2022 and move into the calendar year of 2023, we have several upcoming catalysts and milestones to look forward to, including our UTI clinical trial data read-out and anticipated subsequent FDA submission, proceeds from the FIND collaboration as well as its potential future extension and expansion, and several potential new commercial contracts with U.S. customers across Unyvero and Acuitas products. We look forward to announcing these potential milestones as we continue to focus on building shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results of OpGen, Inc.

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $0.4 million, compared with approximately $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $1.9 million, compared with approximately $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were approximately $14.0 million, compared with approximately $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $26.5 million, compared with approximately $20.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • The net loss available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $14.1 million, or $0.30 per share, compared with approximately $6.1 million, or $0.16 per share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $26.7 million, compared with approximately $28.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $10.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared with $36.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

In the third quarter and year to date, the Company reached the following key milestones:

  • OpGen subsidiary, Ares Genetics, signed a research collaboration agreement with the Belgian National Reference Center (BNRC) for invasive Streptococcus pneumoniae at the University Hospital Leuven.

  • OpGen subsidiary, Ares Genetics, launched the ARESiss isolate sequencing service in the U.S.

  • OpGen completed enrollment of over 1,800 patient samples for the prospective multicenter clinical trial in the U.S. for the Unyvero UTI Panel on the Unyvero A50 platform.

  • OpGen subsidiary, Curetis, signed an R&D collaboration agreement with FIND for the Unyvero A30 RQ platform.

  • OpGen signed an additional commercial contract for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and initiated the first two customer sites in the U.S. with installations, trainings and delivery of Acuitas kits.

  • OpGen subsidiary, Curetis, signed a collaboration agreement with BioVersys AG from Switzerland to use the Unyvero platform in BioVersys’ upcoming Phase II clinical trial.

  • OpGen received an update from Beijing Clear Biotech’s regulatory advisors about feedback from China’s NMPA regarding the Unyvero A50 pneumonia product and the need to resubmit our filing under a new electronic filing regime that NMPA has recently implemented.

  • Nasdaq granted OpGen an extension until February 27, 2023 to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

  • This week, OpGen's board elected Yvonne Schlaeppi as a new, independent non-executive member of the Company’s board of directors. Ms. Schlaeppi brings legal, governance, life sciences and international experience to the board.  Since 2011, Ms. Schlaeppi has served as a Managing Partner of Stratevise LLC, an international strategic advisory firm that she co-founded. Prior to founding Stratevise, Ms. Schlaeppi served as General Counsel at Global Enterprise Technologies, Passport & ID, a high-security document printing solutions provider and systems integrator, from 2007 to 2011, and as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate IP Officer at Organon BioSciences, a global pharmaceutical, animal health and biotech group based in the Netherlands, from 2006 until its sale in 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Schlaeppi was a partner at the Boston-based law firm of Palmer & Dodge LLP, where she served as Chairperson of that firm’s International Practice Group. Ms. Schlaeppi has been recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors as Directorship Certified®, has served on the board of directors of several public companies and currently is a member of the board of AstroNova, Inc.

In terms of guidance, the Company anticipates:

  • The unblinding of data from the Unyvero UTI trial around year-end and subsequent FDA submission in 2023;

  • To enter into new commercial contracts in the coming months across Unyvero and Acuitas products, which contracts could have the potential to drive revenue growth for 2023;

  • Further developing ARES services and progressing strategic collaborations and partnerships with U.S. key accounts and leading organizations; and

  • Overall, 2022 revenue in a range of approximately $2.5 to $3 million from products and services as well as collaboration business globally.

  • OpGen will be holding a special meeting of stockholders on November 30, 2022 to vote on the proposal for a potential reverse stock split.

  • The Company will continue to explore additional strategic and tactical equity and debt financing opportunities as well as potential strategic alternative options throughout the remainder of the year and into 2023 to possibly further strengthen its cash position.

Conference Call Information

OpGen’s management will host a conference call today, November 10, at 4:30 p.m. EST, to discuss the third quarter financial results and business activities, as well as answer analyst questions.

 

Conference Call Details

 

 

U.S. Dial-in Number:

1-877-704-4453

 

International Dial-in Number:

1-201-389-0920

 

Webcast:   https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1569725&tp_key=91a31a2b1f

 

Conference ID:

13732787

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through November 24th, 2022. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days. Replay access information is below:

Replay Details

 

U.S. Dial-in Number:

1-844-512-2921

 

International Dial-in Number:

1-412-317-6671

 

Replay PIN:

13732787

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, MD, U.S.A.) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with our subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s current product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for AMR surveillance, outbreak analysis, and antibiotic response prediction including ARESiss, ARESid, and AREScloud, as well as the Curetis CE-IVD-marked PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test kit.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements regarding OpGen’s third quarter 2022 financial results and the current business of OpGen. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the success of our commercialization efforts, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the fact that we may not effectively use proceeds from recent financings, the continued realization of expected benefits of our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations, financial results, and commercialization efforts as well as on capital markets and general economic conditions, our ability to satisfy debt obligations under our loan with the European Investment Bank, the effect of the military action in Russia and Ukraine on our distributors, collaborators and service providers, our liquidity and working capital requirements, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

OpGen, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,275,654

 

 

$

36,080,392

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

665,313

 

 

 

1,172,396

 

Inventory

 

771,864

 

 

 

1,239,456

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,678,729

 

 

 

1,250,331

 

Total current assets

 

13,391,560

 

 

 

39,742,575

 

Property and equipment, net

 

3,054,990

 

 

 

4,011,748

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

 

4,347

 

 

 

90,467

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

1,472,934

 

 

 

1,814,396

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

 

7,453,007

 

Intangible assets, net

 

12,001,036

 

 

 

14,530,209

 

Strategic inventory, net

 

2,614,805

 

 

 

3,472,337

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

419,495

 

 

 

551,794

 

Total assets

$

32,959,167

 

 

$

71,666,533

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

682,592

 

 

$

1,307,081

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

1,391,145

 

 

 

1,621,788

 

Accrued liabilities

 

1,046,865

 

 

 

1,965,845

 

Deferred revenue

 

194,960

 

 

 

 

Short-term notes payable

 

8,342,715

 

 

 

14,519,113

 

Short-term finance lease liabilities

 

6,748

 

 

 

43,150

 

Short-term operating lease liabilities

 

346,629

 

 

 

459,792

 

Total current liabilities

 

12,011,654

 

 

 

19,916,769

 

Note payable

 

4,108,421

 

 

 

7,176,251

 

Derivative liabilities

 

146,207

 

 

 

228,589

 

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

1,121

 

 

 

3,644

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

2,631,957

 

 

 

2,977,402

 

Other long term liabilities

 

121,496

 

 

 

146,798

 

Total liabilities

 

19,020,856

 

 

 

30,449,453

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,338,500 and 46,450,250 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

483,386

 

 

 

464,503

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

277,406,700

 

 

 

275,708,490

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(262,289,652

)

 

 

(235,541,539

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

 

(1,662,123

)

 

 

585,626

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

13,938,311

 

 

 

41,217,080

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

32,959,167

 

 

$

71,666,533

 


OpGen, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

359,112

 

 

$

643,887

 

 

$

1,614,435

 

 

$

1,479,270

 

Laboratory services

 

31,016

 

 

 

192,753

 

 

 

94,515

 

 

 

643,602

 

Collaboration revenue

 

58,585

 

 

 

402,492

 

 

 

176,713

 

 

 

757,591

 

Total revenue

 

448,713

 

 

 

1,239,132

 

 

 

1,885,663

 

 

 

2,880,463

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold

 

1,886,191

 

 

 

648,298

 

 

 

2,824,577

 

 

 

1,544,932

 

Cost of services

 

17,239

 

 

 

203,314

 

 

 

63,450

 

 

 

446,232

 

Research and development, net

 

2,031,113

 

 

 

2,382,303

 

 

 

6,621,310

 

 

 

8,055,384

 

General and administrative

 

2,020,452

 

 

 

2,088,226

 

 

 

6,779,773

 

 

 

7,444,138

 

Sales and marketing

 

1,031,496

 

 

 

1,003,577

 

 

 

3,252,277

 

 

 

2,705,378

 

Impairment of right-of-use asset

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

170,714

 

Goodwill impairment charge

 

6,975,520

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,975,520

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

13,962,011

 

 

 

6,325,718

 

 

 

26,516,907

 

 

 

20,366,778

 

Operating loss

 

(13,513,298

)

 

 

(5,086,586

)

 

 

(24,631,244

)

 

 

(17,486,315

)

Other expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

259,353

 

Warrant inducement expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,755,541

)

Interest and other income, net

 

11,174

 

 

 

31,844

 

 

 

28,147

 

 

 

41,471

 

Interest expense

 

(569,306

)

 

 

(1,222,867

)

 

 

(2,618,799

)

 

 

(3,586,018

)

Foreign currency transaction gains

 

(51,547

)

 

 

229,074

 

 

 

419,160

 

 

 

655,774

 

Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments

 

18,995

 

 

 

(8,161

)

 

 

54,623

 

 

 

(122,572

)

Total other expense

 

(590,684

)

 

 

(970,110

)

 

 

(2,116,869

)

 

 

(10,507,533

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(14,103,982

)

 

 

(6,056,696

)

 

 

(26,748,113

)

 

 

(27,993,848

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(14,103,982

)

 

$

(6,056,696

)

 

$

(26,748,113

)

 

$

(27,993,848

)

Net loss available to common stockholders

$

(14,103,982

)

 

$

(6,056,696

)

 

$

(26,748,113

)

 

$

(27,993,848

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(0.79

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

47,656,972

 

 

 

38,270,250

 

 

 

46,915,880

 

 

 

35,373,397

 

Net loss

$

(14,103,982

)

 

$

(6,056,696

)

 

$

(26,748,113

)

 

$

(27,993,848

)

Other comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation

 

(536,758

)

 

 

(597,527

)

 

 

(2,247,749

)

 

 

(1,146,355

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(14,640,740

)

 

$

(6,654,223

)

 

$

(28,995,862

)

 

$

(29,140,203

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OpGen:
Oliver Schacht
President and CEO
InvestorRelations@opgen.com

OpGen Press Contact:
Matthew Bretzius 
FischTank Marketing and PR
matt@fischtankpr.com

OpGen Investor Contact:
Alyssa Factor
Edison Group
afactor@edisongroup.com


Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canada camp in Bahrain 'devastated' by news of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau's broken leg

    Canada's first training session Monday at a pre-World Cup training camp in Bahrain was overshadowed with the panful news that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was back in the U.S., recovering from surgery to repair a broken leg. Crepeau was hurt playing for Los Angeles FC in Saturday's MLS Cup final. The injury occurred in extra time when the 28-year-old from Candiac, Que., charged out of his penalty box in search of an under-hit back pass, only to collide heavily with onrushing Philadelphia forward Co

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Canada's Boutin, Laoun capture World Cup short track gold in Salt Lake City

    Canada's Kim Boutin and Maxime Laoun captured gold on the opening day of the short track World Cup stop in Salt Lake City, with both speed skaters winning their respective 500-metre races on Saturday. Laoun posted a time of 40.946 seconds to claim the first individual distance World Cup medal of his career, nearly topping his personal best. The 26-year-old from Montreal persevered to win the exciting men's final. South Korea's Lee June-Seo led early before a wobble on the second lap, allowing La