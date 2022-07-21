Operations cancelled at Guys and St Thomas’ after IT meltdown

Lizzie Roberts
·2 min read
The system failure started on Tuesday afternoon after the UK hit record temperatures - Dominic Lipinski/PA
The IT system at the UK’s largest hospital was knocked out by the record temperatures on Tuesday, forcing staff to cancel operations and return to paper notes.

As of Thursday night, the system at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, had still not come back online.

The trust said the “extreme temperatures” caused significant disruption to its IT servers and staff were working “around the clock” to return services to normal.

The shutdown occurred on Tuesday afternoon after the UK hit record temperatures, with 40.2C recorded at London Heathrow before 1pm.

Clinical staff have resorted to using paper records as the systems are yet to come back online, two days later.

One hospital boss told the Health Service Journal, which first reported the outage, that the longer the systems are down the more workload it will cause for staff to upload the paper records.

There is also a risk to patient safety if they are not uploaded swiftly, such as someone accidentally receiving a double-dose of medication, the boss said.

Some operations have had to be postponed as a result of the outage, a trust spokesman told The Telegraph, but was unable to confirm the exact number disrupted.

Critical incident declared

A critical incident has also been declared at the specialist trust, which has a £2.6 billion turnover.

A spokesman for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said: “As a result of the extreme temperatures on Tuesday we have experienced significant disruption to our IT systems, which is having an ongoing impact on our services.

“While the majority of appointments have gone ahead, unfortunately we have had to postpone some operations and appointments and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“The trust has well established business continuity plans to allow us to continue as much activity as possible and to ensure that patient safety is prioritised at all times.

“Our teams are working around the clock to fix these problems as soon as possible.”

The trust urged patients to turn up to appointments as normal unless told otherwise, but to bring “any letters or paperwork we have sent you to your appointment, to help us reduce the risk of delays”.

The health service was braced for a significant increase in demand on Monday and Tuesday as the UK experienced the hottest temperatures on record.

London Ambulance Service said it received one call every 13 seconds over the two days and had a ten-fold increase in incidents related to heat exposure on Tuesday compared to the previous week.

