Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Strategic Partnership With Financial Services Credit Union in New Jersey

Premier Risk Management Company Partners With East Coast Financial Services Credit Union Servicing High-Risk Businesses in New Jersey

FRESNO, CA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the company has completed a new partnership with a leading financial services credit union servicing high-risk businesses in emerging markets in the state of New Jersey.

In April 2022, dispensaries in the Garden State opened their doors to all adults over 21, as part of the launch of the state’s adult-use recreational program. The partnership will allow the credit union to utilize OSS’ expertise to enter the cannabis space and service the adult use market in New Jersey and will support any license type in the state.

“We look forward to helping financial institutions in the state of New Jersey to start to build a footprint in the cannabis market on the essential pillars of safety, knowledge and equity,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “At OSS, we strongly believe in always doing things the right way, with strong compliance, constant mindfulness of risk management and dedication to different regulatory frameworks in higher-risk states with emerging markets. We look forward to bringing our services to the New Jersey market and we’re confident that this is only the beginning.”

Under the deal, fully trained OSS personnel that are already stocked with knowledge and training that allowed OSS to dominate the crucial California market, will work with staff at the New Jersey financial services credit union on all compliance matters and other pertinent matters to vet so that they can service the banking needs of high-risk new companies in the Garden State.

“OSS is excited to strike this deal and service businesses in the important new New Jersey market,” said Ryan Hale, Chief Sales Officer of OSS. “As OSS continues its East Coast expansion, we believe this deal is only the start of a trend – and we urge other interested potential East Coast partners to reach out to us with any inquiries as this market continues to rapidly develop.”

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to date.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) is the leading provider of risk management and compliance services to support the security and banking needs of highly regulated markets. OSS supports two dozen financial institutions and more than 100 high-risk businesses through bicoastal operations based in California and Philadelphia. Service offerings include secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit services, security consulting, and compliance services. OSS breaks down the real risks for industries that have limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and federal government experience. By the end of 2021, OSS had moved over 2.4 billion into the federal reserve system with a zero loss record.

Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

oss@cmwmedia.com

858.264.6600

www.cmwmedia.com


