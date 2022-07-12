'Operational problem' causing delays on most of TTC subway Line 2

TTC riders who rely on Line 2 subway service could face delays Tuesday morning. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

The TTC says an "operational problem" is causing delays on subway Line 2 between Jane and Kennedy stations.

The transit agency would not specify the exact nature of the problem, but said that trains are still running though they are being supplemented by shuttle buses.

The TTC initially classified the delays as "major," but has since downgraded them to "minor."

Jane station in the west to Kennedy in the east comprises most of Line 2.

More to come.