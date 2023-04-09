Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre review – Jason Statham fails to thrill in Guy Ritchie’s spy caper

Photograph: Daniel Smith/AP

With the Bond franchise taking itself rather seriously these days, and Bond himself missing in action, there’s a vacancy for a wise-cracking, globe-trotting secret agent with a taste for the high life. And Jason Statham hereby throws his hat into the ring. In this flashy but hollow action adventure from Guy Ritchie, Statham plays Orson Fortune, a spy with a formidable skill set and an expense account to match. Orson’s team, including minxy tech genius Sarah (Aubrey Plaza), is employed by the British government to investigate the theft of a mystery item, and to secure it – whatever it is – before it hits the black market. Brokering the deal is shady arms trader Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant).

And here’s the problem for Statham’s super spy: for all the Ukrainian gangsters he nuts and helicopters he pilots, Orson Fortune is just not particularly interesting or fleshed out as a character. Plaza and Grant, meanwhile, steal every scene they touch.