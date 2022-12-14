Operating Room Management Solutions Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

Segmented By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud), By Solution Type (Data Management & Communication Solutions, Anesthesia Information Management Systems, Operating Room Supply Management Solutions, Operating Room Scheduling Solutions, Performance Management Solutions, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Company, and By Region.

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operating Room Management Solutions Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373104/?utm_source=GNW

The global operating room management solutions market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing focus on improving efficiency and cost control in hospitals are driving the growth of market, globally.

Operating room management is the method to run an operating room.Operational operating room management solutions aims on proper functioning of operating rooms by enhancing the efficiency along with quality, controlled costs and required resources.

The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rising investments by governments, increasing initiatives by key players, rising awareness, extensive technological developments, rise in geriatric population, presence of better healthcare services and growing patient pool. Also, several initiatives by governments and key market players to streamline hospital infrastructure are fueling the growth of the market.
Increasing Efficiency and Cost Control in Hospitals
Over the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in the overall cost of healthcare delivery due to rising demand for healthcare services and growing health insurance premiums.Also, owing to the high dependency on conventional and outdated procedures, an increase in medical errors, administration costs, and rise in readmission rates, are growing the costs.

Thus, there is a need for effective management to minimize healthcare costs, which can be done by consolidating and organizing data, implementing advanced methods, and increasing the operating room’s efficiency.These factors augment the market growth globally.

For instance, in 2020, hospital care expenditure in the United States was USD 1270 billion.
Growing Government as well as Market Players Initiatives
Various governments across the globe are taking initiatives to modify the healthcare infrastructure, such as heavy investments being invested in healthcare development, bolstering the market’s growth.For instance-, the US Federal Government has understood the importance of adequate and sustained funding for healthcare infrastructure development, and the bipartisan PREVENT Pandemics Act of 2022 offers complete financing for public health.

Also, growing awareness regarding technologies, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising investments by venture capitalists are curbing market growth.
Increasing in the Chronic Diseases and Rise in Geriatric Population
Rising occurrences of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart strokes, diabetes, and others are propelling the market’s growth.Nowadays, people suffer from various types of chronic diseases due to their unhealthy choices and sedentary lifestyles.

Owing to the large patient pool, demand for surgical care services is surging, which urges market growth globally.Also, the elderly generation is prone to these diseases, which bolsters the growth of the market.

According to National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), in 2018, 51.8% of US adults had at least one chronic condition, and 27.2% had multiple chronic conditions.
Market Segmentation
The global operating room management solutions market is segmented into deployment mode, solution type, end user, and company.Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud.

Based on solution type, the market is divided into data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and others.Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.

In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising number of cases of chronic diseases in the country.
Market Players
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, McKesson Corporation, NEXUS AG, Novanta Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Steris Plc, Cerner Corporation, and Epic Systems Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global operating room management solutions market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Operating Room Management Solutions Market, By Deployment Mode:
o On-Premises
o Cloud
• Operating Room Management Solutions Market, By Solution Type:
o Data Management & Communication Solutions
o Anesthesia Information Management Systems
o Operating Room Supply Management Solutions
o Operating Room Scheduling Solutions
o Performance Management Solutions
o Others
• Operating Room Management Solutions Market, By End User:
o Hospitals
o Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Operating Room Management Solutions Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Operating Room Management Solutions Market

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373104/?utm_source=GNW

