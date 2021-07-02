Summary Operating Room Equipment (Hospital Supplies) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Hospital Supplies therapeutic area.

The model discusses the effect of COVID -19 on the Operating Room Equipment market.Operating Room Equipment form the equipment base of all healthcare facilities in any country.



For any kind of treatment to be successful, it is a necessity that the hospital should be equipped with the basic equipment’s covered in this model, such as Operating Room Lights, Drape Clamps, Surgical Drapes, Scalpels, etc. The model discusses each segment in depth to understand the market trends in the historic, current and future years.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Operating Room Equipment and evolving competitive landscape:

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Operating Room Equipment market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Operating Room Equipment market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Operating Room Equipment market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered - Hill-Rom Holdings, Cardinal Health Inc, Symmetry Surgical Inc, Stryker Corp, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Steris Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries Inc, Medtronic Plc, 3M Co, Skytron LLC, AliMed Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Ecolab Ltd



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Scope

Who should buy this report?

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Operating Room Equipment marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to Buy

The model will enable you to -

- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Operating Room Equipment market.

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Operating Room Equipment market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Operating Room Equipment market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Operating Room Equipment market from 2015-2030.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

