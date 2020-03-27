What Is Opera's (NASDAQ:OPRA) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 16% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Opera Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 10.73 that sentiment around Opera isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (42.7) for companies in the software industry is higher than Opera's P/E.

NasdaqGS:OPRA Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Opera will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Opera, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, Opera grew EPS by a whopping 49% in the last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Opera's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Opera has net cash of US$183m. This is fairly high at 28% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Opera's P/E Ratio

Opera's P/E is 10.7 which is below average (13.4) in the US market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Opera over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 15.7 back then to 10.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Opera. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

