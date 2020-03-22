Opera legend Placido Domingo announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus [sic],” he shared in a Facebook post Sunday. “My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

The 79-year-old went on to plead with the public to listen to government officials and follow their instructions to stop the spreading of the virus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Coronavirus Doesn't Concern 12% of Americans, Most of Whom Watch Fox News, New Poll Says

“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can !” he wrote.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. lease follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey Talk Show on Coronavirus to Air Free on Apple TV+

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

Domingo is just the latest celebrity to be tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), with more than 335,000 cases diagnosed worldwide (32,000+ in the U.S.) and over 14,600 deaths (380 domestically) as of midday Sunday.

Read original story Opera Star Placido Domingo Tests Positive for the Coronavirus At TheWrap