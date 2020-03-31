Opera Singer Plácido Domingo at Home After Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Opera singer Plácido Domingo was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

A rep for Domingo told Opera Wire, “His condition is stable and he will remain in the hospital as long as doctors find it necessary until a hoped-for full recovery.”

After spending a week in the hospital in Acapulco, Mexico, Domingo was discharged on March 28 and is currently at home, according to the health secretary in Guerrero, Opera Wire reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“After a week in the hospital, he was released to continue the treatment at home in isolation. He has been responding well and will continue following the doctors orders,” Domingo’s rep explained to Opera Wire.

The singer announced on March 22 that he tested positive for coronavirus in a statement shared on Facebook.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the coronavirus. My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” the statement read.

“Currently, we are all in good health, but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive,” Domingo continued.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPlacidoDomingo%2Fposts%2F2912883992113515&width=500

Domingo went on to urge his followers to “be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community,” he added.

Story continues

As of Monday, there are now 770,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide and 37,042 deaths.

Greg Doherty/Getty Plácido Domingo

RELATED: U.S. Has Most Coronavirus Cases Worldwide with Over 156,000: Here’s an Updated Map of the Spread

There are at least 163,417 confirmed cases in the U.S., the most worldwide.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

The news of his hospitalization and diagnosis comes after a troublesome six months for Domingo.

In August 2019, the multiple-Grammy winner was accused of sexual harassment by nine women, with many alleging that the musician aggressively pursued them with late-night phone calls and unwanted hugs and kisses.

The women, eight singers and one dancer, detailed the alleged harassment to the Associated Press in a lengthy report that outlined a pattern of pursuit stretching three decades, and ended almost every time with the women suffering consequences to their career.

Three women also told the AP that Domingo, 78, “forced wet kisses” on them, while one claimed he stuck his hand down her skirt. Domingo has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual abuse.

Last September, Domingo pulled out of the Met Opera’s production of Macbeth — one day before opening night. A week later, he resigned as general director of Los Angeles Opera, the company he helped found.

An investigation by law firm Gibson Dunn on behalf of the LA Opera stated on March 10 that they had received a total of 10 allegations of “inappropriate conduct between 1986 when Mr. Domingo was appointed as Artistic Advisor and 2019 when he resigned as General Director.”

Domingo has denied all allegations of unwanted contact and claims that all his interactions were consensual, according to LA Opera.

The firm added that they “deemed the allegations to be credible, in part because of the similarities in their accounts.”

The investigation said, “The level of discomfort reported by the women varied, ranging from some women stating they were not uncomfortable to others who described significant trauma. Some individuals stated that they felt discouraged to report misconduct due to Mr. Domingo’s importance and stature.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.