OpenText World 2020 Charts Future of Information, Business and Work

Mark J. Barrenechea, Al Gore and Dr. Poppy Crum headline world's largest information management conference focused on empowering businesses to rethink, transform and succeed in a changing world

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) today announced the agenda and keynote speakers for the world's largest information management conference – OpenText World. The conference will be hosted digitally from Monday, October 26 – Thursday, October 29, and registration is now open.

OpenText World will feature keynotes from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, former US Vice President Al Gore and neuroscientist Dr. Poppy Crum. The event's digital format provides a customizable event with inspiring keynotes, education sessions and an opportunity to experience OpenText's next generation of Content Services, Customer Experience, Business Networks, Cyber Resilience, and advanced AI & IOT technologies.

"It's time to rethink the future of business and work. As the digital landscape changes, companies need to examine everything, from products, supply chains and business models, to employee engagement, operations, and the digital technologies required to remain competitive," said OpenText CEO and CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "We believe information is power, and OpenText World will inspire and showcase how information management gives companies the ability to rethink strategically with confidence."

Visionary Keynotes

Mark J. Barrenechea will deliver the opening keynote on October 26, discussing how businesses can rethink and succeed in a changing world. Neuroscientist and technologist Dr. Poppy Crum will close the first day, providing insights on the intersection between technology advancement and human evolution, and how technologies are rapidly changing the way we live.

On October 27, OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub will unveil updates to the OpenText portfolio – including demonstrations of key offerings for the cloud, enterprise content services, and developer tools. That same afternoon, former US Vice President Al Gore will speak to how technology shapes our world and how global crises, including the climate crisis, can present opportunities for positive change, drawing on his experience as a leader in global politics, technology and business.

"Our featured guest speakers will help us understand how information can make us more successful and resilient, especially during world-changing events. I am excited for the opportunity to rethink our roles as individuals and companies within society, and what our responsibilities should be as citizens, employees and consumers," said Barrenechea.

A customizable program, available live and on-demand for registered attendees

OpenText World will provide a wide variety of sessions and content designed to:

Educate: Focused tracks and training will help attendees sharpen their skills with five curated tracks covering Content, Business Network, Customer Experience Management, Developer tools, and Security and Protection. Top sessions include strategy and roadmap briefings, and discussions of the latest trends from content services, to supply chain, to digital experience.

OpenText experts and leading global brands will share best practices on how they are using technology and information to transform their businesses. Explore: Attendees will have opportunities to evaluate and provide input on future products in interactive labs.

Attendees will have opportunities to evaluate and provide input on future products in interactive labs. Experience : See our Information Management products in action via digital demos and on-demand content.

: See our Information Management products in action via digital demos and on-demand content. Empower: Learn from the global leaders in Information Management about how to weather unprecedented change.

OpenText World takes place virtually from October 26-29, 2020. Click here to register. Members of the press interested in attending OpenText World please contact publicrelations@opentext.com to request media accreditation.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

