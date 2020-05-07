OpenText Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Customer Communications Management

Exstream digitally connects enterprises to their customers in times of social distancing

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ:OTEX - News), (TSX:OTEX.TO - News), today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Customer Communications Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. OpenText™ Exstream is recognized for its out-of-the-box deep integrations to enterprise business applications, broad partner ecosystem, mature capabilities, and support for compliance regulations.

"The requirement for communication with customers has been unprecedented. The right technology provides a significant advantage in managing this new normal," said Guy Hellier, Vice President of Product Management, CEM. "Supporting customers through this crisis calls for an even greater need for personalized, relevant digital experiences and communications. OpenText Exstream enables agile organizations to adapt and meet the evolving needs of their customers."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "OpenText is a good fit for large enterprises with a lot of customer-facing communications and business-critical documents in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, and utilities. Organizations needing high-volume batch, interactive, and on-demand communications across a variety of business roles within a single solution should look at OpenText Exstream."

Designed for omni-channel Customer Communications Management, OpenText Exstream is an enterprise-class solution that optimizes customer engagement through ultra-personalized, consistent, compliant communications, delivered across the preferred channel and device of choice anytime, anywhere. With on-premises and new flexible cloud deployment options, Exstream is scalable to fit the needs of any department or complex enterprise environment.

Exstream also features robust industry tailored communications, helping financial services institutions to provide timely and relevant banking information to customers, healthcare providers to deliver important messages to plan members, and insurers to create highly personalized quotes, claims, policy renewals and more. OpenText CCM solutions are used and trusted by Fortune 500 companies around the world.

"The growing demand for dynamic, real-time communications and faster document generation has many customer communications management (CCM) vendors modernizing their architecture and shifting to the cloud," said Marci Maddox, Research Director, Enterprise Content Strategies at IDC. "With microservices and a containerized architecture, Exstream provides a cloud-based headless communications service to OpenText products and enterprise applications allowing for faster implementation times with a modernized cloud approach."

This IDC MarketScape study provides an assessment of the principal customer communications management applications and presents the criteria most important for companies to consider when selecting a customer communications software solution. CCM vendors were evaluated on how well their strategy aligns with customer requirements and how their capabilities support the execution of their strategy.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

