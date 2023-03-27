OpenLocker Continues to Prove out it’s Winning Name Image and Likeness (NIL) Strategy with Two of it’s NIL Clubs reaching the Final Four and Holding an Historic one-of-a-Kind Experience with the University of Florida Gymnastics Team

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

West Palm Beach, FL, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc., a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc. (“OpenLocker” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: OLKR), celebrates the advance of the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls to the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which marks the team’s first appearance. In February, OpenLocker released a collection of digital and physical collectibles featuring the Name, Image and Likeness of all fourteen members of the FAU team which grant membership in the Prowlerz Club, an exclusive fan community that offers perks and real world rewards tied to athlete and team achievements.



The University of Connecticut Huskies will be making their 37th appearance in the Final Four. The Bone Yard Huskyz Club was the Company’s first foray into NIL last season, the first since the NCAA policy change in July 2021. To fulfill its mission of putting the athletes first in this new era, OpenLocker pays them a majority of the revenue generated from sales of their collectibles enabling fans to directly support their favorite student-athletes.

In addition, this past Saturday March 25, 2023, the Company delivered a one of a kind clinic and meet-and-greet with the University of Florida (UF) women’s gymnastics team including Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong who were crowned the Southeastern Conference Champion just last week. Registration was open to Gatorverse members through the purchase of an autographed physical collectible featuring their favorite UF gymnasts. The 100+ young gymnasts in attendance were able to take pictures with their idols, get autographs and learn unique floor moves choreographed by the Gator gymnasts.

Howard Gostfrand, CEO of OpenLocker Holdings, Inc., stated, “Rising to the highest levels of collegiate sports requires tremendous discipline, determination and execution. These same qualities are also embedded in successful business ventures. OpenLocker and these respective teams have shown all of the above. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in this rapidly growing industry.”

Brian Klatsky, President and Founder of OpenLocker, said, “Our model is based on engaging and licensing with full teams. It’s no coincidence that the success of these teams is driven by their chemistry and team culture. There is no doubt that their championship results are connected to their unselfishness.”

Visit openlocker.io to learn more about the Company, the Prowlerz Club, Bone Yard Huskyz Club and Gatorverse.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io .

Investor Contact:

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

howard@openlocker.io



