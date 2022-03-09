Openings set in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

  • FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)
    1/6

    Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Charges Explainer

    FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this photo Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
    2/6

    Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

    FILE - In this photo Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Brandon Caserta is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
    3/6

    Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

    FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Brandon Caserta is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Adam Dean Fox is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
    4/6

    Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

    FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Adam Dean Fox is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Daniel Harris is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
    5/6

    Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

    FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Daniel Harris is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
    6/6

    Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

    FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)
FILE - In this photo Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Brandon Caserta is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Adam Dean Fox is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Daniel Harris is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
MICHAEL TARM, ED WHITE and SARA BURNETT
·3 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the trial of four men who prosecutors say plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because they were angry about pandemic restrictions she imposed.

Prosecutors have said they will present secret recordings of the men discussing the plan and other evidence, including that they surveilled Whitmer’s vacation home and conducted training with weapons.

Defense attorneys say the men deny any conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer. They have signaled an entrapment defense, criticizing the government’s use of undercover FBI agents and confidential informants.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told potential jurors: “This isn’t your average criminal case” because of the extraordinary allegations of violence planned against an elected official.

Eleven women and seven men were selected to serve as jurors, with 12 who will decide the case and six alternates, though the court did not make clear Tuesday which jurors are alternates. Before they left the courtroom, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told the jury to stay off social media and not discuss the case with family.

“Put them on pause,” he said.

Conference tables along one wall of the wood-paneled courtroom, crowded with different teams of defense lawyers and aides, are one indication of the complexity of the case jurors must sit through for then next few weeks. The strategies of the different defense teams are not perfectly coordinated, so defense lawyers could often make different objections or motions, or ask questions during cross-examination seeking to score different points with jurors.

Prosecutors say the men — Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris — came up with the plan to snatch Whitmer in 2020, when stay-home orders were in place and the economy was restricted. They’re accused of taking critical steps over several months, including secret messaging, gun drills in the woods and a night drive to northern Michigan to scout her second home and figure out how to blow up a bridge.

At the time, Whitmer was trading taunts with then-President Donald Trump over his administration's response to COVID-19. Her critics, meanwhile, were regularly protesting at the Michigan Capitol, clogging streets around the statehouse and legally carrying semi-automatic rifles into the building.

The FBI said it thwarted the kidnapping plot with the arrests of six men in October 2020. Two of them, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, have pleaded guilty and will appear as crucial witnesses for the government, giving jurors an inside view of what was planned.

Garbin said Fox, the alleged ringleader, wanted the men to chip in for a $4,000 explosive large enough to destroy a bridge near Whitmer's home and distract police during a kidnapping.

Garbin and Franks insist no one in the group acted because of excessive influence by agents or undercover informants.

Whitmer, who is seeking reelection this year, rarely talks publicly about the case and isn't expected to attend the trial. She has blamed Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot. She has said he was also complicit in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Separately, authorities in state court are prosecuting eight men who are accused of aiding the group.

___

White reported from Detroit and Burnett reported from Chicago. Reporter John Flesher contributed from Traverse City, Michigan.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • William Barr says Trump passed out 'his stash of big Hershey chocolate bars as if dealing cards' during Oval Office meetings

    "I always accepted; you have to play the hand you're dealt," Barr wrote in his new book, adding that Trump was an "attentive host."

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on his shooting struggles

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has failed to rekindle his shooting stroke from before the all-star break. He touches on what he’s doing to get out of the slump. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why Chris Boucher ditched the headband vs. Detroit

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher reveals why he put on a headband for the second half of the Pistons game after not wearing one in the first. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.