Opening statements made in Grassy Mountain hearing

A public hearing for the controversial Grassy Mountain metallurgical coal mine began the week of Halloween — appropriate, since arguments for and against the development rest on whether the project is an environmental trick or economic treat.

The proposed mine location, about seven kilometres north of Blairmore, is actually the site of earlier mining ventures from the early 1900 to 1950s. Benga Mining, a subsidiary of Riversdale Resources, purchased the property in 2013 and began working through the regulatory process in 2015.

A joint federal-provincial review panel is holding the hearing entirely online. Opening statements began Oct. 27 and 28.

Sessions are scheduled to run to the end of November, and panel members will hear testimony from witnesses and consider in-depth economic and environmental issues associated with the mine.

This is the first of a series of articles that will cover the hearing proceedings. This week’s article summarizes the remarks of various groups that made opening statements and is split in half to present the arguments for and against the mine.

The hearing is being live-streamed on YouTube at https://bit.ly/GMtnHearing, with past sessions also available. A general schedule of the proceedings is online at https://bit.ly/GMschedule, with the detailed scheduling of participants posted at https://bit.ly/wEekly-schedule. Documents submitted by participants, along with official transcripts, can be found at https://bit.ly/AllDocx.

PRO: An environmentally responsible economic boon

Gary Houston, Benga’s vice-president of external relations, opened the proceedings with information about the project.

The proposed mine covers about 2,800 hectares, with half of the development to occur on Benga property. It would be an open-pit mine, used when coal deposits are near the surface or when surrounding sediment makes tunnelling dangerous.

The process involves drilling and blasting through the top layer of soil and rock, which is then removed by excavators and hauled by truck to be stored outside the pit. Waste rock is placed back into the hole once mining is completed.

The site has an estimated 93 metric tons of coal. Once mined, the coal would be treated before being transported down a covered conveyor to the rail load-out station in Blairmore. It would then be moved by train to a port in Vancouver for shipment to steelmakers in China, India and Japan.

The steel, said Mr. Houston, would provide high-quality product for infrastructure, automobile, and machinery projects in countries all over the world.

The construction phase would create an estimated 500 jobs and $210 million in GDP in Alberta and British Columbia. It’s expected the mine itself would operate for 23 years, creating 400 full-time jobs and $1.7 billion in payments to the provincial and federal governments. Locally, annual tax revenues from the mine would be about $990,000 for the MD of Ranchland and $490,000 for Crowsnest Pass.

If approved, construction would begin in 2021 with coal shipments beginning in 2023.

Mr. Houston pointed to the extensive regulatory process Benga underwent, including consultation with indigenous communities and stakeholders, to ensure its plans were environmentally sound.

“Benga understands that in order to maintain the confidence of regulators and the public and to remain welcome on the lands on which we operate in Canada and worldwide, responsible environmental performance is a must,” he said.

Mr. Houston highlighted two important aspects of Benga’s environmental plans: land reclamation and the endangered westslope cutthroat trout population.

Reclamation, he explained, would start the second year of the mine’s operation. A third of the area would be reclaimed by the 15-year mark, with two-thirds finished by the end of operations. The remainder of reclamations would occur within three years of closing.

Benga has also spent the last five years studying and monitoring the trout habitats in Gold Creek and Blairmore Creek, which revealed, said Mr. Houston, several existing stressors that directly threaten trout numbers. Benga’s reclamation plan, coupled with a fisheries offsetting plan, would help improve fish habitat.

“We are confident that this project can be developed in an environmentally responsible manner while generating significant socio-economic benefits for the surrounding communities, Alberta, and Canada,” Mr. Houston concluded.

