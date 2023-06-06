Opening set for Columbia bar from a former owner of The Whig. Here’s when the pours begin

A new bar and restaurant whose ownership includes a former proprietor of The Whig is set to open its doors in Columbia.

The Hoot, which will be at 2910 Rosewood Drive suite 1 in the Rosewood neighborhood, will open on Friday, June 9. The spot will initially be open from 4 p.m. to midnight, seven days a week, though partners with the bar said those hours could adjust once the spot finds its footing.

The Hoot will be debuting in the space that was formerly home to The Kraken Gastropub, which closed in 2019. A subsequent restaurant, Sineater Global Kitchen, had been planning to go into that space, but that project never came to fruition.

Several owners — including Chelsea Ford, Jessica Ochoa, Will Green and at least one silent partner — are establishing The Hoot.

Green was a co-owner of The Whig, the legendary dive bar that once was located in the basement at 1200 Main St. in downtown Columbia. The Whig closed in November after 17 years, as plans to convert that building into a hotel began moving forward. Green also is a partner in WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia.

Green told The State that The Hoot will debut with a full bar with “fun selections for everyone.” There will be beer and wine, of course, as well as cocktails and a selection of nonalcoholic drinks.

As for the food menu, owners have called it “incidentally plant based.” A few highlights include boiled peanuts, hush puppies, mushroom mac and cheese, and a fried “chicken” sandwich, among other offerings.

In a previous interview, Ford joked that the look of The Hoot would be “eclectic grandma meets dive bar.” When a reporter stopped in for a preview, they found the place low-lit and cozy, with blue and green hues along the walls, which are adorned with paintings of owls and other birds.

“With the vibe, we are definitely focusing every aspect of the business on being comfortable for everyone,” Ford said. “We want a comfortable, relaxed, fun atmosphere. We definitely want to reflect that in the aesthetic.”