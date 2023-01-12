Proud Boys on trial 'took aim at the heart of our democracy' on Jan. 6, prosecutors say

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
Prosecutors argued Thursday the five Proud Boys on trial “took aim at the heart of our democracy” on Jan. 6, 2021, weaponizing an inflamed pro-Trump mob to achieve their goal of stopping the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

“To these men…(the election) was a fraud,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said in the prosecution’s opening remarks. “And they were there to stop it.”

But an attorney for the defense told the jury that the government’s case is built on a logical fallacy, the suggestion that the defendants’ conversations about a “stolen election” ahead of Jan. 6 resulted in the Capitol riot – akin to suggesting a rooster’s crow makes the sun rise.

“Don’t take the bait,” said Nick Smith, attorney for defendant Ethan Nordean.

Another defense attorney, representing former national chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, argued Thursday that the blame for the Capitol attack falls on former President Donald Trump.

The jury trial for five Proud Boys leaders, including former national chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio,  began Thursday after two weeks of jury selection and sometimes dramatic exchanges between defense attorneys and the presiding judge.

The defendants face numerous charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the rare charge of seditious conspiracy.

It took more than two weeks to select a jury to hear the case, largely due to the extremist group's notoriety among the Washington, D.C. jury pool. At least twenty prospective jurors described the Proud Boys as "'violent,' 'racist,' 'extremists,' 'terrorists,' 'dictators,' or worse," defense attorney Steven Metcalf, who is representing defendant Dominic Pezzola, wrote in a court filing.

The Proud Boys are self-described “Western chauvinists," or “men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world,” according to the Department of Justice.

The trial comes a little more than a month after the historic sedition convictions of two leaders of another right-wing extremist group, the Oath Keepers.

What we know: Proud Boys on trial for charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Proud Boys took 'aim at the heart of our democracy' on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors say

Prosecutors argued Thursday that in the days after the 2020 election, the Proud Boys on trial wanted “war” if Trump was not reelected.

When it was clear Trump had lost, “they did not stand back, they did not stand by – instead they mobilized,” the government alleged, calling back to remarks Trump made during a September 2020 presidential debate about the Proud Boys.

Proud Boys organized after Trump lost

After the election, the prosecution said Tarrio created a selective Proud Boys chapter called the “Ministry of Self Defense.” Defendants Biggs, Nordean and Rehl were his top deputies. And defendant Pezzola “willingly and enthusiastically” joined the group, quickly becoming a “rising star,” the government said.

On Jan. 6, 2021, more than 100 Proud Boys allegedly met at the Washington Monument and traveled toward the Capitol, with Biggs, Nordean and Rehl taking command, prosecutors said.

Tarrio was the leader

Tarrio was the leader of them all, the government claimed. The Miami Proud Boy and longtime national chairman of the group remained in contact with the Proud Boys on the ground throughout the day, despite not being there in person after a court ordered he leave D.C. after being previously arrested, the prosecution said.

Tarrio's arrest and the stabbing of several Proud Boys at a December 2020 protest turned members of the group against D.C. law enforcement and served as motivators to stop the election certification, the government claimed.

“To these defendants, it was proof that law enforcement in DC had already prepared itself for the incoming Biden administration," McCullough said.

'We did this'

Just minutes after Congress was forced to temporarily halt the certification of the 2020 election results, Tarrio allegedly wrote to the chat: “Make no mistake…we did this.”

Despite Tarrio’s absence, the other Proud Boy leaders pressed on; the other four defendants were “a part of every critical breach” of the Capitol that day, the government alleged.

Pezzola stole a riot shield from an officer and used it to bust out two windows of the Capitol – the first point of access to the building, prosecutors said. Once inside, Pezzola took a “victory smoke," allegedly celebrating the Proud Boys’ successful plan.

Hernandez, Rehl's attorney, called for a mistrial once the government finished its opening remarks, citing purportedly misleading and inflammatory statements. Kelly, the presiding judge, denied the motion. 

The defendants' attorneys will give their opening remarks next.

Trump to blame for Jan. 6 mob, Tarrio attorney says

Tarrio’s attorney, Sabino Jauregui, argued in court Thursday that former President Donald Trump is to blame for the mob that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – not the longtime Proud Boys leader.

Trump said the election was stolen, told his supporters to go to the Capitol and “unleashed the mob,” Jauregui said.

“Too hard to blame Trump, too hard to bring him to the witness stand with his army of lawyers…Instead they go for the easy target. They go for Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys.”

Tarrio is the government's ‘scapegoat,’ attorney says

Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, is the government’s scapegoat for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, his attorney argued in court Thursday.

“If the government takes down Enrique Tarrio, the government takes down the whole Proud Boys organization,” said defense attorney Jauregui.

Jauregui argued that Tarrio wasn’t at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and had no communication with people there that day. But Tarrio “made it easy” for the government to paint him as the villain, Jauregui added, suggesting the longtime chairman said “a lot of offensive things” and liked to put on “razzle-dazzle for the media.”

Defense: 'Over and over and over...' government witnesses said 'no plan'

Smith, Nordean’s attorney, argued that the events of Jan. 6, 2021 were a “historic embarrassment,” but Nordean’s actions on that day were not part of a broader conspiracy.

"Over and over and over…the government has been told by witnesses there was no plan for Jan. 6," Smith said. "Even the government's own cooperating witnesses have said that."

Smith showed statements from the government’s cooperating witnesses – all Proud Boys leaders – that suggested the group “did not ever preplan any attack or breach of the Capitol,” that “everything that was supposed to happen that day was a peaceful protest” and that “on the morning of Jan. 6, no one knew the plan.”

Defense attorneys are still giving their opening remarks.

Members of the Proud Boys at the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2020.
A question about defense counsel

Whether defense attorney Norman Pattis can continue representing defendant Joseph Biggs has been thrown into question after a Connecticut judge refused to stay the six-month suspension of Pattis' law license she handed down last week.

Pattis' license was suspended for allegedly improperly releasing confidential records related to the Sandy Hook defamation case of conspiracist Alex Jones, whom Pattis represented.

For now, Pattis is allowed to sit on the defense side of the bar but cannot sit with counsel and will not be announced to the jury as such. His role will be determined at a later date, Kelly said.

What we know about the trial

The defendants began preparing for "war" shortly after the 2020 election, according to court documents.

A new Proud Boys chapter called the “Ministry of Self Defense” – made up of some 65 “hand-selected” members – was created by Tarrio in 2020 to plan and partake in national rallies, including the D.C. rally set for Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors allege.

The day of the riot, the defendants allegedly “directed, mobilized and led” the mob past security measures and into the Capitol, sometimes using violence.

