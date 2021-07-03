Photo-finish furore at Sandown as race amended to dead-heat

Not for the first time, confusion reigned after a close finish to the opening race at Sandown on Saturday, when an initial announcement that Phoenix Star had beaten Hurricane Ivor was subsequently amended to a dead-heat between the two. This still left most racegoers thoroughly baffled, however, as a print from the “mirror” image which was shown on big screens around the track seemed to show that Hurricane Ivor had won.

Some bookies at the track had started to pay out on Phoenix Star before a klaxon sounded to announce a stewards’ inquiry. The outcome was amended to a dead-heat a couple of minutes later but was mid-afternoon by the time the inquiry concluded, having decided that a misaligned mirror meant that the image showing Hurricane Ivor as the winner could not be relied on.

William Haggas, the trainer of Hurricane Ivor, was able to inspect the photo-finish prints while the inquiry was ongoing and said afterwards that he could understand why the result had been given as a dead-heat, but not why Phoenix Star had initially been called the winner.

“In the top picture of the winners, it’s clear that our horse has won by the white of his nose,” Haggas said, “and in the bottom one, it looks like a dead-heat.

“The third and fourth were a nose between them. In the top photograph, the one that was given third is fourth, and in the bottom photograph, it’s third. The amazing thing is how the judge called the other one the winner, because the only thing that hasn’t happened is that the other one has won.

“It looks a fudge [by calling a dead heat] but if the technology is wrong, whose side do they go on? The third and fourth are the other way around on different photographs, so it’s pretty difficult for them. Hopefully they will show everyone what I’ve seen.”

Saturday’s race was far from being the first time that Sandown’s officials and racegoers had experienced photo-finish issues. The judge called the wrong winner in a photo-finish at the end of a five-furlong sprint handicap in July 2018, while confusion involving the jumps track’s two winning posts – one for hurdles races and another for chases – led to a result being reversed after a valuable hurdles event in March 2019.