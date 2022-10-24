After opening minutes, Chiefs went 44-13 against NFL’s top defense: SportsBeat podcast

The Chiefs broke open a game that had been close at halftime Sunday and rolled to a 44-23 victory at the San Francisco 49ers.

It happened with dominating play on the offensive side and big plays on defense, including the season’s first safety. The Chiefs bounce into their bye week in a familiar position, leading the AFC West.

Sunday marked the third time this season the Chiefs won a game after trailing by double-digits. The 49ers scored the first 10 points Sunday.

Today’s SportsBeat KC podcast breaks down the Chiefs’ impressive triumph, focusing on the play of Mecole Hardman, who recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career; Patrick Mahomes, with his fifth best passing total; and a defense led by Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

Columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writer Herbie Teope led a lively conversation that began as a SportsBeat Live postgame show.

