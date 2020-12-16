On Opening Global Flagship in New York City

Jean E. Palmieri
·5 min read

On, the buzzy Swiss footwear brand, is opening its first global flagship in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and the store boasts lots of bells and whistles.

The 1,630-square-foot store at 363 Lafayette Street features a technologically driven approach to the in-person store experience that is intended to speak to the needs of today’s customers. “This is a new age and people don’t come to a store anymore for transactions,” said On cofounder David Allemann. “They come for interaction.”

So the centerpiece of the On NYC store is a Magic Wall — a 62 x 9 x 3-foot wall that allows shoppers to analyze their running style through the use of hidden-gait analysis technology to find the best shoes for their feet and form. The technology features a custom-built invisible foot scanner with depth cameras that provide a recommendation for the right size based on a data base of more than 50,000 runners. Three models will be suggested for each person.

Allemann called the Magic Wall a “huge glowing object” that is also visible from the street and will draw people inside. Those who don’t feel like running for three seconds along the wall can also be analyzed by holding their foot steady on the floor.

Allemann believes this technology can guard against the “messy” way shoes are traditionally tried on. Customers are generally not sure of their size or the model that is best for them, so they work with a sales associate who will “vanish for five minutes” and come back with arms full of boxes that soon clutter the salesfloor. This technology avoids that process.

Once the size and model are determined, customers walk to the back of the Magic Wall where every model, size and color that On offers is stocked. He said that more than 1,000 pairs of shoes are stocked at all times. At checkout, an adviser will bring out a fresh pair and finish the sale through a seamless, contactless purchase.

Behind the Magic Wall, changing rooms are available to test On’s apparel collection, which is stocked in all sizes and colors. The try-on rooms were designed to be reminiscent of the Swiss Alps, complete with a signature alpine scent and sounds intended to complement the experience.

Upon exiting On NYC, shoppers will pass a life-size, 3-D-printed boulder that was scanned directly from the Engadin Valley in the Swiss Alps. To find out how the boulder was made, or to get more details on any of the products, shoppers can hold their smartphones up to the object for access more information using NFC technology.

There is also an installation of clouds that inflate and deflate to showcase how the brand’s running shoes are created. “It’s a very physical explanation of our technology,” he said.

On was founded 10 years ago by former professional triathlete Olivier Bernhard, who approached his friends Allemann and Caspar Coppetti about reengineering a running shoe to create a different sort of running sensation. The concept he was seeking was a cushioned landing and explosive takeoff, or what they describe as “running on clouds.”

In addition, the On NYC store also allows customers to schedule a virtual shopping appointment and product will be sent to their homes or offices within two to four hours to try on before purchasing.

“Ten years ago, we set out to revolutionize the running experience. Today, we’ve reinvented the retail experience,” Allemann said. “With design and technology at the forefront, On NYC will empower shoppers to engage with our products in an entirely new way. This year more than ever, people have found solace and joy in running. That’s why, in many ways, there has never been a better time for us to open our first global flagship store in a city that we’re confident will remain the shopping capital of the world.”

In a Zoom interview from Switzerland, Allemann said although the brand was founded in that country, it’s “a tiny place with only eight million people.” Many native brands, primarily in the watch business, have had enormous success branching out to the U.S., so when considering where the first store should be located, On immediately settled on New York.

“One year after we started, we went to the U.S. and landed in New York,” he said. Since then, the brand has amassed a community of some 12 million runners who have embraced the brand — a large number of whom are in New York.

The store is intended to reflect On’s heritage as a brand that steps out of the comfort zone of many of its competitors. “Our DNA is to rethink things,” Allemann said. The team had been working on the technology that would be used in the store for quite some time, he said, adding that the pre-pandemic plan was to open the store in early summer.

Beyond this unit, Allemann said there are no immediate plans to add stores — On is primarily a wholesale brand that counts 6,000 retail stores as customers — but if the New York flagship is successful, it will serve as a prototype for others.

“We will use this store to test and learn. If this works and speaks to our community,” he said, “then it will travel.” Tops on the list would be London, other parts of Europe, Tokyo and Shanghai.

On is the top-selling running shoe brand in Switzerland, and has gained a foothold in the lifestyle market in the U.S. During the pandemic, the brand moved up the launch of its Cloud Nova lifestyle shoe to capitalize on the “mass casualization” of a world working from home and spending time outdoors. It also got a boost last fall when Roger Federer became an investor in the brand, involved in product development, marketing and fan experiences. He has also been a representative for the brand.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Week 15 fantasy waiver wire: Grab Jalen Hurts while you still can

    Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.

  • Luka Doncic addresses weight-gain chatter: 'I’m not in my best shape'

    The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.

  • Canadian Indigenous historian urges Canucks to retire 'orca' logo

    Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.

  • Scott Boras objects to MLB teams saying they lost money in 2020

    Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • Giannis playing in Milwaukee over L.A. or Miami is a championship for the NBA

    Since Milwaukee was on pace to win 70 games last year before COVID hit, and players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber don’t just wander off Lake Michigan every day, it’s a great deal for the Bucks. It may be even a greater day for the NBA itself, however. 

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson upgraded to stable condition, breathing on his own

    Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, had been in critical condition since collapsing on a basketball court on Saturday.

  • Amanda Nunes wants to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

    Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua: 'I’ll knock him out inside 3 rounds'

    Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?

  • James Harden declines to speak with reporters after returning from trade hold-out

    Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • CONCACAF Champions League win not enough to extend Montreal Impact's season

    ORLANDO, Fla. — In a year stacked with adversity, a win wasn't quite enough for the Montreal Impact Tuesday night. The squad took a gritty 1-0 victory over Honduran club CD Olimpia in Orlando, where the final phases of the CONCACAF Champions League are being played in a “bubble.” But the two-leg quarterfinal is scored on aggregate and with Olimpia already holding 2-1 victory from the first outing in March, the Impact needed a two-goal victory to move on in the tournament.Olimpia will play either MLS side New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres in a semifinal match on Saturday.Montreal came into Tuesday's game as underdogs, with Olimpia riding a nine-game win streak in league play, and Impact coach Thierry Henry was proud of the effort his players put forward. "We performed. … They tried, they battled, they came back, they crossed the ball, they head the ball, they went in," he said.“We beat a team that didn’t lose for a very long time. And rightly so, by the way, because we deserved to win. But we didn’t score the second goal."It had been nearly a month since the Impact last played. The team was ousted from the Major League Soccer playoffs by the New England Revolution on Nov. 20. The long layoff seemed apparent at times on Tuesday, with Montreal turning over the ball and reacting late. The Impact seemed to shake the rust off at the break and struck early into the second half when Olimpia lost track of a rebound at the top of the penalty box. Amar Sedjic deftly swept it up and got a quick shot off, sailing into the bottom right corner of the net to put Montreal up 1-0. The 24-year-old midfielder had two goals in 14 appearances for the Impact during the MLS regular season. Montreal was forced to deal with the absences of some scoring threats throughout the year, including Lassi Lappalainen (season-ending shoulder injury) and Saphir Taider (transferred to a Saudi Arabian club mid-season). The club also decided against picking up an option on Bojan Krkic for next season and the Spanish midfielder in turn opted not to play for the Impact in the Champions League.Sejdic has worked hard in training and taken advantage of an opportunity to be in the starting lineup, Henry said. “He has a brain for the game. And that’s always a plus. When you can think quicker and see quicker, you don’t need to run fast," the coach said. "He’s very important to us at the minute.”Several other Impact players had chances to add a crucial second goal Tuesday, including a late free kick by Mustafa Kizza that was nearly tipped in by Rudy Camacho in injury time. Goalkeeper Clement Diop stopped Olimpia's sole on-target shot to give Montreal a chance, but the Impact ultimately couldn't bury the ball behind Honduran 'keeper Edrick Mejivar, who had three saves. Winning but not advancing is bittersweet, Sejdic said. “At the end of the day, you can’t say that we didn’t leave it all out there," he said. "Guys were fighting, guys were winning second balls, guys were making runs in the box. The final product just wasn’t there when it needed to be. And it is what it is.”Despite the result, Sejdic said the game shows glimmers of what could be on the horizon for the Impact. “We fought, we fought hard," he said. "You can take a little bit of an optimistic point of view in seeing what this group has to offer. There’s a good foundation that we can build off of in this group and kind of apply that for the 2021 year.”Henry, a rookie head coach, sees hope in the way his group has responded this year. Though they had to play under unusual conditions — including living for nearly three months in Harrison, N.J., due to border restrictions — the group has never given up, he said. Instead, the club made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.“This team is brave, wants to play, fight. So we have to keep on doing that. And way better, obviously," Henry said. "We came short, but there’s a lot of positives to take from this season to take into next season.”NOTES: Montreal defenders Luis Binks and Kizza were both shown yellow cards for unsporting behaviour before the halftime whistle. Teammates Romell Quioto and Zachary Brault-Guillard joined them in the referee's book in the second half. … Olimpia's Deybi Flores was shown the yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 74th minute. … A total of 273 days elapsed between the first and second legs of the quarterfinal. … Jean-Aniel Assi, 16, made his debut for the Impact, coming on in the 82nd minute. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt as winningest women's hoops coach

    The Stanford coach credits Summitt for her help in reaching the record.

  • Dahl heads to Rangers | FastCast

    David Dahl signs a one-year deal with the Rangers, plus Aaron Boone joins Hot Stove to discuss the offseason on this edition of FastCast

  • ESPN swaps Elle Duncan in for evening SportsCenter, moves Sage Steele to daytime

    Steele recently accused Duncan of boxing her out of a network special on racial and social justice.

  • 8 key recruits/teams to watch as early signing period takes over college football

    The rich will definitely get richer this early signing period — Alabama is expected to pull in the highest-rated class. But there are a few players that could help turn around a program in need.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Raiders cover -3.5 vs. Chargers?

    Minty Bets, Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Chargers-Raiders game on Thursday Night.