Realkredit Danmark A/S
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300




6 August 2021


Opening of new floating-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open two new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinan-cing of RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3®.

The new SDRO’s will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate

Type

Series

Currency

Interest rate floor

Initial coupon

Amorti-sation

Convention

Maturity

STIBOR 3M

SDRO

15G

SEK

0.00%

0.00%

Bullet

Actual/

actual

01-10-2025

NIBOR 3M

SDRO

16G

NOK

0.00%

0.00%

Bullet

Actual/

360

01-10-2024

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

