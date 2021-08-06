Opening of new floating-rate bonds
Opening of new floating-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open two new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinan-cing of RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3®.
The new SDRO’s will be opened with the below characteristics:
Reference rate
Type
Series
Currency
Interest rate floor
Initial coupon
Amorti-sation
Convention
Maturity
STIBOR 3M
SDRO
15G
SEK
0.00%
0.00%
Bullet
Actual/
01-10-2025
NIBOR 3M
SDRO
16G
NOK
0.00%
0.00%
Bullet
Actual/
01-10-2024
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
