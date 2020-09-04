|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
4 September 2020
Company Announcement number 68/2020
Opening of new fixed-rate bond
Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|0.00 %
|21S
|Annuity
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2038
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 15 years.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment