Opening of creative workspace building in Penzance delayed

The Penzance Creative Cluster has been delayed until summer 2024

The opening of a building with workspace for creative businesses in Penzance has been delayed.

The Penzance Creative Cluster, at Causewayhead, had been scheduled to open in autumn 2023 but a new date has been given of summer 2024 by Cornwall Council.

The building will provide up to 30 modern studios and flexible workspaces for use by a range of companies.

Councillors admitted the delays were "frustrating".

Louis Gardner, council cabinet portfolio holder for economy, said: "While I'm sure news of delays to the opening date will come as a disappointment to many in the town, I want to reassure residents that we - and our contractors Kier - are committed to completing this project as quickly as possible.

The building's opening has been pushed back

"We have already received lots of interest from businesses wanting to be based here, and we are committed to ensuring the first tenants will be working from the building in summer 2024."

Tim Dwelly, Cornwall Council member for Penzance East, said: "To revitalise our high streets, we have to bring businesses and, as a result, jobs to our town centres.

"That's why the Penzance Creative Cluster building is so important to the town.

"Cornwall has more people working within the creative industries than any other rural area in the UK, and we know there is an opportunity to grow this sector further by providing high quality town centre workspace.

"Whilst the delays are frustrating, I'm pleased to see that the building will be open in the summer."

The process to appoint an organisation to manage the Creative Cluster building will start in November, with an operator expected to be in place by early 2024.

The Penzance Creative Cluster is receiving up to £6,567,813 of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.